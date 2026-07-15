Shekhar Suman built six-pack abs in his 40s; surprised SRK, Hrithik Roshan

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Actor and host Shekhar Suman recently recalled building six-pack abs way back in 2010-11, when it was not so common. “My journey started from 2010-11. I was one of the early guys who made six-packs. So, when I got six-packs, I got messages from Shah Rukh and Hrithik. There were a lot of people who called me and asked: How did you achieve? This is unimaginable what you have done,” shared Shekhar in a conversation with Curly Tales.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Intrigued, we reached out to consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal, who said that what people often forget is that building six-pack abs, especially after a certain age, becomes more challenging because metabolism slows down, muscle mass naturally declines, recovery takes longer, and hormonal changes can affect fat loss. “This makes Shekhar Suman’s achievement even more inspiring,” reflected Goyal.
According to Goyal, visible abs are never made by workouts alone. “They are created through a combination of structured training and a highly disciplined nutrition plan. A person can do hundreds of crunches every day, but if body fat percentage is not reduced through the right food choices, those abs will not be visible. This is where diet plays the biggest role. To achieve a lean and defined physique, the body needs controlled calories, adequate protein, balanced carbohydrates, healthy fats, proper hydration, and meal timing that supports training, recovery, and fat loss,” said Goyal.
A disciplined fitness journey like this can offer several benefits beyond appearance.
View this post on Instagram
At the same time, six-pack abs should not be seen as the only definition of fitness. Goyal clarified that not everyone needs to chase extreme leanness to be healthy.
“For many people, maintaining good muscle mass, stable energy, better stamina, improved blood reports, and a healthy waist circumference is a more sustainable goal. The real lesson from Shekhar Suman’s journey is not that everyone must have abs, but that the body is capable of transformation when nutrition and training are followed consistently,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.