Shekhar Suman built six-pack abs in his 40s; surprised SRK, Hrithik Roshan

Actor and host Shekhar Suman recently recalled building six-pack abs way back in 2010-11, when it was not so common. “My journey started from 2010-11. I was one of the early guys who made six-packs. So, when I got six-packs, I got messages from Shah Rukh and Hrithik. There were a lot of people who called me and asked: How did you achieve? This is unimaginable what you have done,” shared Shekhar in a conversation with Curly Tales.

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