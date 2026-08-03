Shekhar Suman shows how to pump up your biceps in 15 minutes

Shekhar Suman, 66, recently revealed the secret behind his physique, attributing it to spending 4 hours at the gym every day. In fact, before shoots, he ensures to pump up his biceps in 15 minutes. “I am going to show how to pump your biceps in 15 minutes. I do 50-60 pushups in one go. 20 of close-gripped pushups. Form is very important,” said Shekhar, who could be seen doing bicep curls with 7.5 kgs weights and hanging raises in the Curly Tales home tour video.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.