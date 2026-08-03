Shekhar Suman shows how to pump up your biceps in 15 minutes

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Shekhar Suman, 66, recently revealed the secret behind his physique, attributing it to spending 4 hours at the gym every day. In fact, before shoots, he ensures to pump up his biceps in 15 minutes. “I am going to show how to pump your biceps in 15 minutes. I do 50-60 pushups in one go. 20 of close-gripped pushups. Form is very important,” said Shekhar, who could be seen doing bicep curls with 7.5 kgs weights and hanging raises in the Curly Tales home tour video.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Shekhar Suman’s routine, where he is seen performing a combination of push-ups, dumbbell bicep curls, and hanging knee raises, creates a “short yet effective upper-body and core workout“, said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.
“The push-ups target the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core, helping improve functional strength, posture, and muscular endurance. Dumbbell bicep curls specifically work the biceps and forearms, improving arm strength and grip, both of which naturally decline with age and are important for everyday activities such as lifting objects and carrying groceries. The hanging knee raises engage the lower abs, hip flexors, shoulders, and grip muscles, challenging core stability and coordination,” noted Goyal.
From a clinical perspective, Goyal emphasised that this type of routine is particularly beneficial after the age of 50 because it combines strength training, bodyweight exercises, and core conditioning in a single session. “Resistance exercises like bicep curls and push-ups help preserve lean muscle mass and bone density, reducing the risk of sarcopenia and frailty. Meanwhile, hanging exercises improve grip strength and core function, both of which are emerging markers of healthy ageing and longevity,” Goyal said.
Notably, lower grip strength is associated with a higher risk of disability and poorer health outcomes in older adults, added Goyal.
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What makes this routine noteworthy is that it does not rely on complicated equipment or extreme workouts. “In just 15 minutes, it addresses multiple aspects of fitness -strength, endurance, mobility, and stability. It is also a reminder that pumping up your biceps is not merely about aesthetics; maintaining arm and upper-body strength is essential for preserving independence, functional capacity, and quality of life as we age,” Goyal shared.