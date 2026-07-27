Shashi Tharoor shares Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘post-bariatric surgery’ look: ‘Famously roly-poly’

Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor took to his X handle to post a picture with an unrecognisable former Sri Lankan cricketer, Arjuna Ranatunga. Writing in his trademark wit, Tharoor mentioned, “Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognizing this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery @ArjunaRanatunga!”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Tharoor also gave a glimpse into his discussion with the left-handed middle-order batsman. “Asked how it felt after years of being famously roly-poly even at his cricketing peak, he told me he now plays charity matches and cheerfully bats for three hours, whereas pre-surgery he could barely get through three overs!”

What is bariatric surgery and how does post-surgery fitness look?

Dr Aparna Govil Bhasker, bariatric, laparoscopic and hernia surgeon, MetaHeal clinic, Mumbai, said bariatric surgery is an effective treatment option for people living with severe obesity, particularly when structured efforts involving diet, physical activity and medications have not resulted in adequate or sustained weight loss. “It works by reducing the capacity of the stomach and, in some procedures, altering the route of food through the digestive system. These operations also produce hormonal and metabolic changes that reduce hunger, improve satiety and support better blood-sugar control,” Dr Govil Bhasker explained.

Dr Prashant Hansraj Salvi, chief bariatric and metabolic surgeon, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, concurred that bariatric surgery can lead to significant weight loss and also improve overall health when done for valid medical reasons. “Many patients find they can move better, have more energy, and experience relief from obesity-related issues like type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, and joint pain. However, it is not a cosmetic procedure or an easy way to get fit. Success relies on a long-term commitment to healthy eating, regular exercise, ongoing check-ups, and lasting lifestyle changes. When combined with these factors, transformations can be impressive, enhancing both appearance and overall health and quality of life,” said Dr Salvi.

Notably, extra weight puts a lot of pressure on the heart, lungs, joints, and muscles, making everyday activities tiring. After surgery, as patients lose weight, they often notice better breathing, higher energy, improved flexibility, and increased exercise ability.

Here’s what you should consider about recovery (Photo: Freepik) Here’s what you should consider about recovery (Photo: Freepik)

The benefits extend well beyond weight reduction. Many patients experience significant improvement or remission of obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnoea, fatty liver disease and joint pain. As excess weight decreases, patients often notice better mobility, greater stamina, reduced breathlessness and an improved ability to participate in everyday activities, said Dr Govil Bhasker.

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“Tasks that used to be exhausting like walking longer distances, climbing stairs, or joining recreational sports often become much easier. The aim is not just weight loss but also restoring physical function, independence, and a significantly better quality of life,” added Dr Salvi.

Who is an ideal candidate for bariatric surgery?

Experts note that bariatric surgery is generally suggested for individuals with severe obesity, specifically those with a Body Mass Index (BMI) of 40 or above, or a BMI of 35 or higher if they have obesity-related conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, or obstructive sleep apnoea. “In certain Asian populations, surgery may be considered at lower BMI levels because obesity-related diseases can develop earlier. Every patient receives a thorough evaluation to see if surgery is suitable. This includes looking at medical history, nutritional status, psychological readiness, eating habits, and past weight-loss attempts to ensure the patient is prepared for long-term success,” said Dr Salvi.

What to note?

Cricket fans might have some difficulty in recognizing this former Sri Lankan cricket captain who called on me in Colombo. Yes, this is the new, svelte, post-bariatric surgery @ArjunaRanatunga! Asked how it felt after years of being famously roly-poly even at his cricketing… pic.twitter.com/7PJoxuB0ii — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 26, 2026

Like any major surgery, bariatric surgery has potential risks, though it is generally safe when performed by an experienced surgeon in a well-equipped facility. “Possible complications include bleeding, infection, blood clots, leaks from the surgical site, and nutritional deficiencies if patients do not follow the recommended diet and vitamin plan. Patients must also recognise that surgery is not a quick fix. They need to commit to healthy eating, regular exercise, continuous follow-ups, and periodic checks of vitamin and mineral levels for life,” said Dr Salvi.

Careful patient selection, thorough pre-operative assessment, and adherence to post-operative guidelines are critical for achieving safe, successful, and lasting results.

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga. (Photo courtesy Arjuna Ranatunga X) Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga. (Photo courtesy Arjuna Ranatunga X)

Most importantly, we must move beyond the stigma that obesity is caused by laziness or a lack of willpower, asserted Dr Govil Bhasker. “Obesity is a complex, chronic and relapsing disease influenced by biological, genetic, psychological, social and environmental factors. People living with obesity deserve respectful, compassionate and evidence-based care. Bariatric surgery is not a shortcut; it is a powerful and well-established treatment that can help eligible patients achieve better health and a more active life.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.