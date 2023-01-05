The weight loss mantras that helped former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover shed 10 kgs

Sometime back, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover revealed that he lost 10 kgs, further sharing the two mantras that really helped him. Taking to Instagram, the former Shark Tank India judge shared two pictures, one of which he captioned: “10 kgs down! Simply discipline and zidd (stubbornness)”. Previously, he had shared another photograph that he titled: “Losing inches and kilos! Eating healthy and walking miles.” Take a look at his posts below.

Is eating healthy the key to losing weight?

“Remember, food is information to the body. It determines the quality of your cells, tissues, and blood. Hence it is imperative to watch what you put into your mouth and what it makes you feel,” Karishma Chawla, a nutritionist and lifestyle educator, told indianexpress.com.

How to start your weight loss journey?

According to Chawla, one must follow a healthy disciplinary lifestyle that includes the principles of good health, such as:

*A balanced diet comprising good carbohydrates, high quality protein, adequate fibre, and essential fatty acids.

*Emphasis is on gut and liver health.

*Consume adequate water to stay hydrated.

*Regular exercise comprising strength training and cardio activity

*Focus on rest and recovery time.

*Maintain good spiritual health.

“Losing weight starts with a desire to feel fit and healthy. It begins in the mind, after which you work out the suitable food and lifestyle tools,” Chawla said.

To manifest your fitness goals,

*Select a realistic goal with a time target-desired body.

*Practice visualisation, or think about your goals as if you have already achieved them.

*Be determined to achieve it.

*Take action or execute the tailored plan and give time and energy to the workout.

*Diet and exercise are inter-disciplinary actions to achieve your goal

*Persevere with passion to give every bit to your dream, Chawla said.

What else can help?

*According to Chawla, always start with an “elimination plan” that will help the body lower inflammation, and the by product is weight loss. This plan requires one to completely do away with foods that may be causing issues with their metabolism, like dairy, and then reintroducing them after a while to understand your gut’s tolerance to certain foods or food groups like dairy. “Always back it up with analysing your gut, to ascertain the progress in your health or fitness goals”.

*Then “intuitively adopt a strategy, for example, intermittent fasting etc. that aligns with the body for maximum results”.

