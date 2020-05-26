Shruti Seth’s no-fuss workout is motivating; check it out

This exercise is worth a try. (Source: Shruti Seth/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) This exercise is worth a try. (Source: Shruti Seth/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

It is extremely essential to exercise regularly to stay in shape and maintain one’s health. Exercising can help one stay motivated and positive, which is important in the current times. Showing us how to stay in good shape with a simple exercise that is great for lower body strength is Shararat fame actor Shruti Seth.

The fitness aficionado, who regularly shares photos of her workout sessions, recently shared a post where she can be seen doing “simple looking” wall sit exercise.

However, the exercise is not as simple as it looks, Seth mentioned. Here’s what she captioned the Instagram post, “30 second wall sit. Tougher than it looks. Wall sit exercises are great for sculpting the thighs, hips, calves, and lower abs. Give it a try!”

Earlier she also shared some of her other workouts. Take a look!

Here’s how traditional wall sit exercise helps lower body

*The endurance-building isometric exercise is considered a great way to sculpt the thighs, hips, calves, and lower abs as they are easy on the knees and back when done with proper posture.

*It helps strengthen and tone the calves, hamstrings, glutes, core, quadriceps and even lose belly fat when done for at least 20 minutes a day (in sets).

*It also helps strengthen the adductor muscles in the inner thighs.

*The exercise helps burn calories while toning the muscles, and can be a good challenge to undertake for fun too.

Here’s how to do it correctly

*Lean your body against the wall with your feet shoulder-width apart and firmly planted on the ground. This is the starting position.

*Engage the core and put the feet forward while going down so as to appear as if sitting on a chair. The feet should be six inches apart.

*Ensure that while you slide down with the back pressed against the wall, your legs are bent at a right angle.

*Hold the position for 20-30 seconds and gradually increase it to 60 seconds.

*Come back to the starting position.

Who can do it?

*Anyone without knee and back issues can do it.

*Wall sits are often done before adventure activities like skiing to increase the strength in the legs. As the exercise helps in separating out the quads, they have to be done in combination with other exercises for an overall workout. For instance, wall sits with walking lunges makes for a good plyomteric exercise and can be added to one’s daily workout routine.

While this is a traditional wall sit, you can up the intensity by doing other variation of same including wall sit with crossed arms, wall sit with medicine ball, with dumbbell, and even wall sit shoulder press.

