Shamita Shetty swears by compound exercises to stay fit, know how to include them in your workout regime

Shamita Shetty is a self-confessed health and fitness enthusiast, who always leaves us in awe of her impressive workout videos on Instagram. In keeping with the same, the actor recently shared a video of herself performing compound exercises, which she said is a good way to burn calories in a “short time”.

“Compound exercises work multiple muscle groups at the same time, and hence are energy consuming. That means you can burn a good number of calories in a short duration of time,” she captioned her Instagram post.

Shamita also listed out the benefits of compound exercise as follow:

– improves intramuscular coordination.

– improves heart and lung conditioning.

– improves strength and endurance.

– helps gain muscle mass.

However, she cautioned that compound movements require technique and skill. “Hence, if you are a beginner or new to such type of training, work under the guidance of a fitness professional for safe execution of exercises and great results”.

To know more about the same, we reached out to Utsav Agrawal, an advance personal trainer and certified nutrition and fitness consultant from INFS who apprised us about the numerous benefits of compound exercises.

“Compound exercises involve movement at multiple joints, typically multiple muscle groups. For example, in squats, there is movement in the hip and knee joints, and in the quads (thigh), and glutes (hip) when it comes to muscle group,” says Agarwal.

Typically, compound exercises are more intense than isolation exercises that involve a singular joint or singular muscle group. “Compound exercises are really helpful for building muscles and improving strength. It is safe for all age groups unless and until there are any pre-existing injuries”.

Things to keep in mind while doing compound exercises

Here is a small checklist prepared by Agarwal for you to keep in mind if you plan to add compound exercises to your work out regime.

1. As its a multi joint exercise, you need to learn how to perform the exercise properly and develop that skill over time.

2. Start with lightweight or even empty bar/smallest dumbbells then gradually increase the weight .

3. Allow your body enough time to recover between compound exercise sessions, or there can be a risk of overtraining, injury, and burnout.

4. If you are lifting heavy weights, it is important to have someone to assist you, in case you are unable to complete the exercise on your own.

5. Take the help of a professional in designing your workout plan if you have any injuries.

6. If you feel any pain or discomfort while doing the exercises, stop and take rest.

7. Eat enough protein, usually between 1.2-2 times gms/kg of your body weight for optimal recovery from compound lifts.

