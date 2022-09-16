Watch: Shamita Shetty aces exercises that can help ‘burn 200 to 300 calories’ in one session

Shamita Shetty, just like her elder sister Shilpa Shetty Kundra, also enjoys a good workout. As such, the Zeher actor was recently seen working out with some blocks, strikes, and kicks.

“Deal with your Monday blues my way! A combination of blocks, strikes, and kicks in this sequence……Shadow fight the blues away! Full body workout!” she wrote on Instagram. Take a look at her post below.

Shamita was seen working out with trainer Yashmeen Chauhan, and also did some air kicks and punches.

Here’s why a full body workout is good for you.

According to fitness experts, full body workouts help torch more calories. Kishlay Sajwan, mentor and lead at Level Up fitness center in Delhi, said that full body exercises help tone the whole body, improve cardiovascular endurance, core strength, and overall athleticism.

“It is certainly a good form of cardio which burns around 200 to 300 calories during an hour-long session. It also helps to tone the thighs, glutes, calves, and sculpts the core as well,” he told indianexpress.com.

He also suggested that one “would enjoy this better, if done with a partner holding pads or boxing bag”.

