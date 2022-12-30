Shah Rukh Khan’s trainer is ‘proud’ of the actor’s physical transformation for Pathaan

Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s look in his upcoming action film Pathaan released, his fans have just not been able to keep calm. And rightly so, as the actor — after a very long time — has impressed with his physical transformation, apart from making a comeback with actor Deepika Padukone. Their song, Besharam Rang, further sent social media into a tizzy, all thanks to his chiseled physique.

Ok the video & Deepika are definitely hot BUT DAAAAAAAYUMM SRK🥵👏 pic.twitter.com/fjQ1wU5twZ — mon💋 (@asliwaalimon) December 13, 2022

One user wrote, “Ok the video and Deepika are definitely hot BUT DAAAAAAAYUMM SRK,” while another commented, “Deepika’s bringing out the summer in the winters but it’s SRK who is setting the screen on fire. He’s back”.

Deepika’s bringing out the summer in the winters but it’s SRK who is setting the screen on 🔥 🔥 🔥 he’s BACK 😎 #BesharamRang #SRK #ShahRukhKhan𓀠 #Pathaan pic.twitter.com/2wlzWUuyPE — Tushar Joshi (@TusharrJoshi) December 12, 2022

At 57, Khan’s physique is doing all the talking, and if his fitness trainer is to be believed, the actor’s “discipline is commendable”.

Sharing a few snippets of King Khan’s bulked up physique, Prashant Subhash Sawant, lauded the actor’s dedication to fitness.

He also shared a picture of a bare-chested Khan on his Instagram Stories, in which the actor can be seen sporting eight pack abs.

To recall, in an exclusive interaction with indianexpress.com, Sawant has opened up about his two-decade long association with the actor, while also talking about his awe-inspiring transformation. “Since his look in Pathaan is very different, Shah Rukh started doing a lot of heavy lifting. Previously, we used to do a lot of circuit training and cardio workouts, but now we have incorporated more strength training — which helped him look better and bigger. It took us two years to build the toned physique you see on screen. His frame and look have completely changed,” he told indianexpress.com.

Talking about the actor’s diet, the fitness trainer shared that Khan’s calorie-intake was increased with more emphasis on protein including lean mean, egg whites and lentils. “Everything in diet was planned and measured — from carbs, to fat, and protein. Transformations are always about team work. Despite injuries serving as a setback, he came back stronger by pulling off deadlifts, pull-ups, and working on his core, and legs. His discipline is commendable,” recalled Sawant.

The trainer also took to Instagram to share, “Thank you for everything.. you really make us proud”.

