Sushmita Sen shows how a nunchaku can be a great workout

Sushmita Sen’s workout is goals. Here’s why you should try it out. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh) Sushmita Sen’s workout is goals. Here’s why you should try it out. (Source: Sushmita Sen/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

The lockdown has given many people the time to pursue new hobbies and skills. While baking/cooking, learning music and writing have emerged as the most common activities, for some others, like actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen, it is a fitness art form that does the trick.

The fitness aficionado, who regularly shares her workout routine videos on Instagram, recently posted a Bruce Lee-inspired nunchaku training routine that caught our attention.

Take a look.

The 44-year-old captioned the post, “Had to bring the journey and the #nunchaku back.”

Here is a small glimpse of the traditional Okinawan martial arts practised by the Main Hoon Na actor.

Sen, who was diagnosed with an auto-immune disease called Addison’s disease in September 2014, took to nunchaku as a way to fight fatigue and aggression. “The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for four long years. To have steroids substitute cortisol and to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll,” she captioned the video on YouTube.

“I had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with nunchaku. Aggression out, fight back in and pain turned into an art form. I healed in time, my adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals and no auto immune condition as of 2019,” she added.

Intended to be used as a training weapon, nunchaku consists of two sticks connected by a short chain or rope. A person who practices the art form is called nunchakuka. But apart from being a self-defense technique, nunchaku also makes for a great workout both for the body and mind.

Here’s why you could consider becoming a nunchakuka

*Regular practice helps in improving posture and enables quicker hand movements as it involves catches, strikes and swings.

*Since using the nunchaku is all about timing, concentration is the key. The art form helps sharpen focus and improves concentration.

*As a fitness activity, it makes for a good cardio workout and helps gain strength and conditioning benefits.

*As a training art form, nunchaku is all about applying the basic skills to come up with unique ideas and ways to improve the skill. It helps not just boost creativity but also relieve stress and anxiety.

Tips for beginners

*Begin with a foam pair which is considered safer to use because even if one hits oneself during practice, there is no injury risk at all.

*Practice in an empty room which doesn’t comprise of delicate objects that might get broken.

*Wear comfortable clothes which make tricky moves easy.

*Start slow and progress gradually.

Would you like to try?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd