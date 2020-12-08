Pratik Gandhi’s weight loss journey is inspiring; watch the throwback

Actor Pratik Gandhi's transformation is inspiring; Watch. (Source: Pratik Gandhi/Instagram; designed y Gargi Singh)

Celebrities often have to beef up or even lose weight for character roles. Though it might look easy to put on weight to make a character come to life, in reality, it takes an ample amount of patience and effort. Sharing his method, Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story actor Pratik Gandhi posted a video showing how he managed to lose 10 kilos in a matter of 58 days.

Take a look at this throwback video.

He shared that it was for the first time that he gained a “great amount of weight with great difficulty”. “With that kind of weight I felt like a completely different person. And shedding those kilos felt like a mountainous task when I began to get back to my former shape,” he said.

The 31-year-old then shared how he managed to lose 10 kilos — from 86 kilos to 76 kilos — in 58 days.

How did he manage to pull it off?

Thanking his fitness trainer Parth Adhyaru, Gandhi mentioned how bodyweight workouts at home and diet helped him immensely. “From 86 kg to 76 kg, from 38″ to 33″ in 58 days with intense bodyweight homebound workout and the right diet,” he said.

The actor’s workout included a mix of bodyweight exercises sans equipment like squats, lunges, cobra pose, jumping jacks, mountain climbers, planks and push-ups.

Isn’t that stupendous dedication?

