‘Happy & healed’: Sayani Gupta shows love for yoga, performs asana in latest post

Ahead of International Yoga Day, Sayani Gupta posted a photo of her doing the Fish Pose. (Source: sayanigupta/Instagram)

As the countdown to International Yoga Day begins, several celebs are taking to social media to share glimpses of their yoga routine.

Madhuri Dixit recently showed us how to Bhujangasana, a back-bending yoga pose. And now, actor Sayani Gupta has shown how she enjoys practising yoga, with a picture on Instagram.

In the picture, the Pagglait actor is seen performing Matsyasana or Fish Pose, another reclining back-bending pose in hatha yoga.

“No idea why I am grinning…may be the endorphins post yoga. Had the most amazing time. Happy & healed,” the 35-year-old wrote.

Matsyasana stretches the upper body muscles including the chest, abs, hip flexors, neck and back. According to Verywellfit.com, this yoga pose also brings attention to the “sahasrara (crown) chakra” on the top of the head.

Here are the steps:

*Lie down on your back. Come up to the elbows with the forearms flat on the ground so that the arms are perpendicular to the floor.

*Roll your shoulders back and tighten the shoulder blades. Place the palms on the mat and gently lift the upper body to create a back-bend.

*Lower the crown of your head until it touches the floor. Your legs should be engaged.

*To come out, press your forearms and raise your head off the floor and then release the upper body to the mat.

Beginners should do this asana under the supervision of a yoga expert.