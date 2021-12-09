‘Fitness is never about looking slim’: Sarina Pani, winner of International Federation of BodyBuilders Pro

Sarina Pani – a “chubby and dusky girl” with “self-esteem issues” — is the winner of this year’s ‘The International Federation of BodyBuilders (IFBB) Pro’ at the 2021 International Health, Sports and Fitness Festival (IHFF), held in Mumbai. Sharing that she never thought she could “make it”, Odisha-born Sarina also revealed that competing in the bodybuilding championship was no less than a “distant dream”.

“Even when I participated, I never believed that I could make it and get a Procard (the title to become a professional league member). When the title was announced, I was spellbound and in tears. I wish for more people to take inspiration from my journey and pursue their ‘impossible’ dreams because ‘nothing is impossible’,” she told indianexpress.com.

Talking about her journey, the 32-year-old revealed that things took a U-turn in 2019, when her husband was diagnosed with a blockage in the artery due to “unhealthy lifestyle”.

“That day I realised the importance of staying healthy and fit. I decided to take a Zumba certification and soon became a licensed instructor of over 100 regular members,” the Pune-based Fittr Nutrition and Training coach said.

Sarina Pani is winner of IFBB Pro (Source: PR Handout) Sarina Pani is winner of IFBB Pro (Source: PR Handout)

“For me, fitness is never about being skinny or looking slim. I firmly believe everyone should make fitness a part of their regular routine and not restrict themselves or stop living their life to achieve their goals,” Sarina said.

A typical day in the fitness coach’s life includes training, and three-four meals through the day. “I wake up at 6:30-7 am and I eat oats pancakes for breakfast. I love sweets so I ensure that I include a small sweet in my regular diet. I then take time till 1-2pm to attend to my clients and guide them on their fitness journey. This is followed by my own fitness routine. In a single day, I eat about three to four meals and ensure that my clients also do not skip their meals,” she said.

The fitness enthusiast, who also won the Fit Factor Female Fitness Model and Beach Body Female competition in January 2021, expressed how it is important to take “small steps every day”.

“My advice to people would be to not see their eventual goal as their everyday goal. One should look at taking small steps every day. If anyone chases ‘six-pack abs’ or ‘muscles’ and expects them to magically appear within a few days of sticking to their routine, it would not be possible. People should look at their goals as a long-term process and make sustainable changes in their day-to-day lives,” she said.

