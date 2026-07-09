Sarathkumar reveals 50-year fitness habit and current no-solids fasting routine

Tamil actor Sarathkumar, 71, recently spoke about working out for more than 50 years and how he has been fasting with liquids to lose 4-5 kilos in a few days. “Workout is a habit. For almost 50 years+, I have been working out. It becomes a habit. If I don’t work out, it seems there is something wrong. I somehow hit the gym or work out at home. At least walk around and do something. I keep myself moving. If it is an overwhelming day, I become diet-conscious. I should not cheat. At least 15-20 minutes before the shot, I pump myself up and go. I increase my heartbeat and go,” the veteran actor told actor and VJ Ramya Subramanian on her YouTube podcast.

Mentioning that he used to do “crazy workouts,” he continued, “That time, if I went to the gym at 6.30 pm, I would continue till 10.30 pm.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Candidly admitting he thinks intermittent fasting works, he said he is not in favour of any other diets unless a role demands it.

Quantifying his diet, he said, “I know that 250 grams of rice, 150 grams of vegetables, some protein of 150-200 grams, and drinking water works. If I base it on not overeating, I think that works for muscle building, unless you are in a competitive sport where you need more protein and muscle. I think on regular days you shouldn’t follow all these diets. Right from the start, I never knew anything. Eat nicely, people would say. I would eat 5-6 full meals. Now, that is discarded.”

Can fasting lead to rapid weight loss? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Can fasting lead to rapid weight loss? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Admitting that he has tried “intermittent fasting for drastic weight loss,” which “definitely works”, he shared that he has not been eating for “3 days now”. “I am just drinking water. I have to drop 4-5 kilos. I have been told not to run on the treadmill because I ran to catch a flight inside the airport. I strained my leg. So, I was told to do only the rowing machine and no treadmill. So, when you don’t run on the treadmill for one hour, you don’t sweat that much. So, I thought I should lose weight. I have been having beetroot juice and water,” the Por Thozhil actor expressed.

From a clinical perspective, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted that exercising consistently for five decades is remarkable. “Long-term physical activity is associated with better muscle preservation, cardiovascular health, bone density, mobility, and cognitive function. Sarathkumar’s fitness journey reinforces the idea that regular movement, rather than short bursts of intense exercise, is one of the strongest predictors of healthy ageing,” said Goyal.

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However, his statement about fasting for three days to lose 4-5 kilos needs important context. “A significant portion of the weight lost during a prolonged fast is usually due to depletion of glycogen stores and associated water loss, rather than pure body fat reduction. Since glycogen stores bind water, reducing food intake can lead to a rapid drop on the weighing scale,” said Goyal.

While short-term fasting may have certain metabolic benefits in selected individuals, a 3-5-day fast is not appropriate for everyone. “Prolonged fasting can cause fatigue, dizziness, electrolyte imbalances, headaches, reduced exercise performance, and loss of lean muscle mass if not supervised properly. Individuals with diabetes, medical conditions, pregnant women, and older adults should be particularly cautious,” said Goyal.

From a nutrition standpoint, rapid weight loss strategies are often used by actors and athletes for specific deadlines or aesthetic requirements, but they should not be mistaken for sustainable fat-loss approaches. “Long-term health and body composition are better supported by a balanced calorie deficit, adequate protein intake, resistance training, and consistency,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.