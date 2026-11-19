Tamil actor R Sarathkumar recently spoke about his fitness-oriented upbringing and credited his father, M Ramanathan, with inculcating discipline. “Since school, I have been into physical activity. My father was a boxer at Annamalai University, a sports personality. He was a champion in shot put, discus throw, and javelin throw. He was a fitness freak. So, he wanted his children to be like that too. So, I had a sports-oriented mindset. Then, there was bodybuilding. So, I went in that direction. So, I started focusing on physical fitness at a very young age. I was working out at 16-18 years. For 50 years, I have been working out…because of muscle memory, I am able to maintain,” the 72-year-old told Behindwoods TV in an interview.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

His statement highlights an important message: fitness is not a temporary goal or short-term transformation, but a lifestyle you can maintain across decades.

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“From a clinical nutrition and fitness perspective, maintaining an active lifestyle over several decades can have significant benefits, particularly as the body ages. Regular exercise helps preserve muscle mass, maintain bone strength, improve cardiovascular health and support metabolic function,” said consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal.

Why strength training becomes important with age

As people grow older, they naturally tend to lose muscle mass and strength. “This age-related decline, known as sarcopenia, can affect mobility, balance and the ability to perform everyday activities independently,” said Goyal.

Resistance training helps slow this decline by stimulating muscle protein synthesis and improving muscular strength. “Exercises using weights, resistance machines, bands or body weight can help maintain muscle function when performed regularly and with correct technique,” said Goyal.

Importantly, strength training is not just for younger individuals or athletes. “Older adults can also benefit from it, provided the exercises are adapted to their fitness levels, joint health and medical conditions,” mentioned Goyal.

Consistency matters more than intensity

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One of the most valuable lessons from Sarathkumar’s statement is the importance of making exercise a lifelong habit. “People often begin fitness programmes with enthusiasm but struggle to maintain them because they choose routines that are too demanding or difficult to fit into their schedules,” said Goyal.

Are you working out? (Photo: AI Generated) Are you working out? (Photo: AI Generated)

A sustainable routine can include resistance training, walking, cycling, mobility exercises and activities that improve balance. “The intensity should be adjusted according to age and physical capacity. Adequate rest is equally important because muscles need time to recover and adapt.”

Goyal added that exercise needs adequate nutrition to support it. “Protein provides the amino acids required for muscle repair and maintenance. Foods such as milk, curd, paneer, eggs, pulses, soy, fish and lean meat can help meet individual protein requirements.”

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Carbohydrates provide energy for workouts, while healthy fats support normal hormonal and cellular functions. “Adequate vitamin D, calcium, hydration and overall energy intake are also important for healthy ageing,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

Consistent strength training, balanced nutrition and adequate recovery can help preserve muscle, mobility and independence. “The real achievement is not a particular physique, but the ability to remain strong and active throughout life,” said Goyal.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.