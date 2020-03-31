Try the all-in-one Tabata workout like Sara Ali Khan

Take a look at Sara Ali Khan doing Tabata. (Photos: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at Sara Ali Khan doing Tabata. (Photos: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Should sitting at home bog you down? The answer is a clear no. In fact, there is no better time to feel inspired and take up a fitness routine. And if you have been avoiding doing that lately, here is some inspiration from actor Sara Ali Khan. Given the quarantine conditions and isolation measures in place, doing a strenuous workout at home may not be possible, so give Tabata a try just like the Kedarnath actor.

While urging everyone to stay at home, Sara shared a video of herself doing the Tabata workout, which is a part of high intensity interval training (HIIT). The workout involves short, four-minute bouts of explosive body movements performed for 20 seconds each for eight rounds with a 10-second break between each round.

Here is what she can be seen doing

20 seconds of:

*Burpees

*Squat Jumps

*Mountain climbers

*Reverse Lunges

*Shoulder taps in high plank

*Jumping jacks

*2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump

*Burpees again

Why should you try Tabata?

One can do squats, push-ups, burpees, jumping jacks or any other exercise that works the large muscle groups as part of the Tabata training style. It can also be used for activities like weightlifting or sprinting which are known to enhance cardiovascular fitness. Tabata is for everyone, from beginners to Olympic athletes. The workout, which is believed to burn calories even after the routine is over, was designed by Japanese scientist Dr Izumi Tabata and a team of researchers from the National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Tokyo in the early 1990s.

If you don’t feel like exercising for a long period of time, Tabata could be your choice of training. It can also be your go-to workout for improving speed and endurance, and can also add variety to your routine.

Have you ever tried Tabata?

