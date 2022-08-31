Inside a ‘core burn kind of day’ with Sara Ali Khan

A strong, tight core helps improve stability with strength. And looks like Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit believes in conditioning the core with planks, as she recently shared a glimpse of actor Sara Ali Khan impressing us with her plank moves on the Pilates reformer.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

“Planks and then some more planks. Just a core burn kind of day with @saraalikhan95.” she captioned the post in which Sara can be seen doing plank variations including hip drops and plank saw.

The post was re-shared by Sara on her Instagram Stories with the caption: “Go, Go, Go”.

Sara Ali Khan loves Pilates (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram Stories) Sara Ali Khan loves Pilates (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram Stories)

Previously, Purohit had also demonstrated three plank variations – alternate knee taps, hip drops, and plank saw.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

For alternate knee taps, she wrote, “Feel those obliques and try not to rock the pelvis.” For hip drops, she suggested: “focus on the lift and the drop”. She also advised that while doing plank saw, practitioners should get their “entire body moving forward and back, and work the shoulders too”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

What are core muscles?

Abdominal muscles along with pelvic floor muscles, back muscles, and the diaphragm form the base that supports the entire body. Collectively, these are known as core muscles.

Also Read | From training celebs to a lowdown on Pilates: Namrata Purohit on all things fitness

Here’s why core training with planks must be a part of your fitness routine.

Advertisement

Aerobic activity not only helps stabilise the torso which, in turn, helps with form and posture, it also helps reduce belly fat, and tighten abdominal muscles.

“Other than helping you attain a flat stomach or six/eight-pack abs, the primary function of core muscles is to provide stability to the spine. They help in stabilising the body for upper body movement and also act as a link between the lower half and upper half of the body. So, no matter what movement you do — walking, running or lifting your arm — core muscles are essential,” said Dr Nandlal Pathak, principal physiotherapist and co-founder Synchrony Orthopedic and Sports Physiotherapy Clinic, Noida.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!