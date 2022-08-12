scorecardresearch
Friday, August 12, 2022

‘At the moment, Sara’s goal is to be in the best shape for her body type’: Trainer Namrata Purohit

"What I love about her is that she listens -- does what she has to, pushes when she needs to, and takes rest days (which is also very important) when she is asked to," Namrata Purohit tells indianexpres.com

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 10:00:23 am
pilatesNamrata Purohit shares more on Sara Ali Khan's fitness routine (Source: Namrata Purohit/Instagram)

If you are a fitness enthusiast and follow fellow fans, celebrities, and trainers on social media, you would have probably seen the hashtag ‘PilatesGirls’, especially on Instagram. Popular on Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit’s handle, the hashtag often accompanies workout videos of actors Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan as the trio regularly works out together.

So it was no different when the celebrity trainer recently shared a video of the Kedarnath actor working on the Pilates reformer to improve leg flexibility, and strengthen the core, arms, and more.

She captioned the post, “Movement should be as fluid as water, water is flexible, can take any shape or form and yet strong, nothing can stop it. Moving with my #PilatesGirl.” Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

As such, Indianexpress.com reached out to the 28-year-old trainer, who has been working with Sara for over seven years now, to learn about the actor’s dedication and love for fitness.

“At the moment, Sara’s goal is to be extremely strong, improve on her flexibility, endurance and balance, as well as be lean and in the best shape for her body type. She’s working on this in a healthy, sustainable way,” said Namrata.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Namrata Purohit (@namratapurohit)

Explaining the various moves Sara can be seen acing in the video, Namrata said: “You see us doing the ‘warrior’ that works the entire body, while also giving the legs, and particularly the inner thighs, a deep burn. We also did exercises that work the entire leg including the hamstrings, quadriceps, glutes etc, and also the back, core, as well as arms. We also worked on various aspects of fitness, strength, balance, flexibility, muscular endurance and more.”

How does Pilates help?

According to Namrata, Pilates is a mind and body exercise that not only works on increasing strength and lean body mass but also improving flexibility, coordination, stability and balance. “Pilates is a full body form of exercise that is extremely customised to one’s body type and goals. In the last 7-8 years, doing Pilates has helped Sara achieve her goal in a healthy, injury-free way,” shared Namrata, stressing the need to “eat a healthy, nutritious diet” to get the “best results”.

Talking about the actor’s training routine, Namrata said, “When Sara is in Mumbai she trains with me 5-6 days a week. What I love about her is that she listens — does what she has to, pushes when she needs to, and takes rest days (which is also very important) when she is asked to. She makes my job easier as she is hard working, receptive, and has faith in the process.”

Appreciating Sara’s perseverance, Namrata added, “Sara is extremely hard working and focused. She is committed to being healthy and fit and ensures she does what she can to get there.”

