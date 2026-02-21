Sara Ali Khan’s ‘mid-week motivation’: Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique

Using this equipment helps builds muscle while protecting the joints, improves hip and knee stability, and sharpens balance, all of which are crucial as we age.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 21, 2026 06:00 AM IST
Sara Ali Khan aces PilatesSara Ali Khan aces Pilates. (Source: Instagram/@namratapurohit)
Make us preferred source on Google

If your dedication to your 2026 fitness goals has taken a significant hit, Sara Ali Khan’s ‘mid-week motivation’ is the perfect pick-me-up to get you all fired up and ready to hit the gym again. Her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, shared some snippets of the Bollywood actor crushing it on a Pilates Reformer, looking taut and toned to the Gods. Taking to Instagram, she wrote “No better mid-week motivation than @saraalikhan95 🔥💪🏼” in the caption of her post.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

How does a Pilates Reformer benefit your fitness routine?

Fitness expert Garima Goyal shared that Pilates builds muscle while protecting the joints, improves hip and knee stability, and sharpens balance, all of which are crucial as we age. “The Reformer’s controlled resistance allows the body to move safely through a wide range of motion, helping reduce stiffness and correct long-standing muscle imbalances,” she said, adding that instead of pushing the body to exhaustion, Pilates teaches it to move better, stand taller, and feel more supported from within.

According to her, using a Reformer challenges balance, coordination, and core control while strengthening the legs, hips, arms, and back. Every slow glide of the carriage demands focus and stability, turning what looks simple into a deeply effective full-body workout.

She added that it also encourages listening to the body, understanding limits, and moving with intention. “This awareness often extends beyond the workout, influencing daily habits and lifestyle choices,” said Goyal. The mind-body connection fostered through such movement helps reduce stress, improve focus, and promote a more balanced relationship with food and overall health, especially for those wanting to age healthily.

Sara Ali Khan aces Pilates Pilates Reformer provides support to build strength and stability (Source: Instagram/@namratapurohit)

Why choose a Reformer over mat?

Joseph Pilates, the founder of the method, understood that both approaches were essential for a balanced and effective practice. “While Mat work challenges practitioners to use their own body weight for resistance, equipment based exercises, such as those performed on the Reformer, provide support and resistance through the use of springs. The springs used in Pilates equipment serve to assist with movement, helping build the necessary strength and stability to perform Mat work exercises with proper form. The goal is not only to heal but also to restore strength, stability, and mobility,” he said.

ALSO READ | Ishaan Khatter slays it on the Pilates reformer with quality reps

“For those with injuries or movement limitations, starting with equipment work, such as the Reformer or other spring-assisted apparatus, can provide the support needed to build strength and stability. As practitioners progress and feel more stable, incorporating Mat work into their routine can help them develop a deeper understanding of their body and their progress in the practice,” he further explained.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
‘Waking up the muscles’: How Soha Ali Khan reboots her fitness and sweats out the jet lag after a holiday; ways women in their 40s can find balance
soha ali khan
‘By eating late, you are forcing your body to…’: Hyderabad neurologist on why your 9 pm intermittent fasting meal is ‘fighting your biology’
'Follow the sun.' That’s the advice from experts for anyone practicing intermittent fasting
'Jo hai, woh hai': How Adah Sharma uses authenticity to scare away trolls
Adah Sharma
Advertisement
PHOTOS
films
These movies feel like a warm childhood memory
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
India vs South Africa: What did Suryakumar Yadav and Co focus on during training, two days ahead of Super 8s clash? Rigorous catching, taking on spin
India's Kuldeep Yadav attempts a catch during a practice session before an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and South Africa, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad. (PTI Photo)
Zimbabwe head coach interview: 'Win against Australia was massive, but beating Sri Lanka was even more important,' says Justin Sammons
Sammons
T20 World Cup: Super overs' thriller unlocks South Africa's free-flowing game; but can they unshackle India's strangle?
The twin super-over scare against Afghanistan has toughened South Africa up, even unburdened them from the long torment of near misses. (AP Photo)
'India is building AI, not just using it': Sam Altman at Express Adda, key takeaways
At Express Adda, Sam Altman outlined the scale of investment, skills and global cooperation required. (Express Image/YouTube)
OpenAI data shows India among the most advanced ChatGPT users globally
According to OpenAI Signals, those aged 18–34 contribute ~80 per cent overall, driving education- and early-career-orientated use cases. (Express Image).
‘Simply making models bigger won’t get us far, AI must adapt like humans’: Adaption Labs CEO Sara Hooker
Adaption Labs
How some animals may predict the storm before it hits
animals weather
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Woman held after leaving her dog at a Las Vegas check-in counter to catch flight: Watch
Las Vegas airport dog abandonment
Vande Bharat passenger sparks debate over food scare after being served heated rotis in plastic packets, IRCTC responds
Vande Bharat food safety
‘I didn't know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei raising hands with Modi
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Feb 21: Latest News
Advertisement