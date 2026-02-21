Sara Ali Khan’s ‘mid-week motivation’: Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique

If your dedication to your 2026 fitness goals has taken a significant hit, Sara Ali Khan’s ‘mid-week motivation’ is the perfect pick-me-up to get you all fired up and ready to hit the gym again. Her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, shared some snippets of the Bollywood actor crushing it on a Pilates Reformer, looking taut and toned to the Gods. Taking to Instagram, she wrote “No better mid-week motivation than @saraalikhan95 🔥💪🏼” in the caption of her post.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

How does a Pilates Reformer benefit your fitness routine?

Fitness expert Garima Goyal shared that Pilates builds muscle while protecting the joints, improves hip and knee stability, and sharpens balance, all of which are crucial as we age. “The Reformer’s controlled resistance allows the body to move safely through a wide range of motion, helping reduce stiffness and correct long-standing muscle imbalances,” she said, adding that instead of pushing the body to exhaustion, Pilates teaches it to move better, stand taller, and feel more supported from within.