Sara Ali Khan’s ‘mid-week motivation’: Learn the secret to her taut and toned physique

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
If your dedication to your 2026 fitness goals has taken a significant hit, Sara Ali Khan’s ‘mid-week motivation’ is the perfect pick-me-up to get you all fired up and ready to hit the gym again. Her fitness trainer, Namrata Purohit, shared some snippets of the Bollywood actor crushing it on a Pilates Reformer, looking taut and toned to the Gods. Taking to Instagram, she wrote “No better mid-week motivation than @saraalikhan95 🔥💪🏼” in the caption of her post.
Fitness expert Garima Goyal shared that Pilates builds muscle while protecting the joints, improves hip and knee stability, and sharpens balance, all of which are crucial as we age. “The Reformer’s controlled resistance allows the body to move safely through a wide range of motion, helping reduce stiffness and correct long-standing muscle imbalances,” she said, adding that instead of pushing the body to exhaustion, Pilates teaches it to move better, stand taller, and feel more supported from within.
According to her, using a Reformer challenges balance, coordination, and core control while strengthening the legs, hips, arms, and back. Every slow glide of the carriage demands focus and stability, turning what looks simple into a deeply effective full-body workout.
She added that it also encourages listening to the body, understanding limits, and moving with intention. “This awareness often extends beyond the workout, influencing daily habits and lifestyle choices,” said Goyal. The mind-body connection fostered through such movement helps reduce stress, improve focus, and promote a more balanced relationship with food and overall health, especially for those wanting to age healthily.
Joseph Pilates, the founder of the method, understood that both approaches were essential for a balanced and effective practice. “While Mat work challenges practitioners to use their own body weight for resistance, equipment based exercises, such as those performed on the Reformer, provide support and resistance through the use of springs. The springs used in Pilates equipment serve to assist with movement, helping build the necessary strength and stability to perform Mat work exercises with proper form. The goal is not only to heal but also to restore strength, stability, and mobility,” he said.
“For those with injuries or movement limitations, starting with equipment work, such as the Reformer or other spring-assisted apparatus, can provide the support needed to build strength and stability. As practitioners progress and feel more stable, incorporating Mat work into their routine can help them develop a deeper understanding of their body and their progress in the practice,” he further explained.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the second phase of the Vibrant Villages programme in Assam's Cachar district on Friday. The first phase was launched in 2018 in border villages along the Indo-China border. The second phase aims to cover 1,954 villages in 17 states, including 140 in Assam.