Sara Ali Khan does these bodyweight exercises with ease; watch

Sara Ali Khan is weaving her fitness magic in the gym; Watch.

Most gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts often stress the importance of bodyweight exercises that are extremely effective when practiced regularly. Such exercises, which include push-ups and crunches, work on the abdominal muscles, engage the core, and strengthen the lower back.

Vouching for such exercises recently was none other than actor and fitness enthusiast Sara Ali Khan. Take a look.

“When in doubt, you must workout. Push-ups and crunches, don’t lose count. With health and fitness, you must be devout because that’s what life is really about,” she captioned a post with a series of workout videos in which she can be seen doing a mix of push-ups, squats, burpees, and planks.

Push-ups are beneficial for building upper body strength including triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders, besides abs. Apart from these, a proper push-up involves the scapula and rhomboids in the back which are typically underworked, rather than the neck and shoulder muscles. This engagement of the back muscles helps improve posture.

Tip

If you are a beginner, try practising next to a mirror or record yourself on a phone. This will help you monitor your form and alignment.

Crunches

This intensive muscle isolation exercise is for people trying to get six-pack abs. It not only engages the core but also the obliques and lower back muscles.

Tip

Keep your abdominals pulled in to feel the tension during practice.

Burpees

Burpee is a power-packed exercise that works the entire body including the core. This is why, it is part of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) routine.

Tip

Once you are comfortable with five burpees, increase the intensity to challenge yourself.

