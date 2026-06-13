Sara Ali Khan’s full-body workout: 3 essential exercises to boost everyday fitness

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If you are looking for some weekend motivation to elevate your gym routine, Sara Ali Khan’s current training routine offers a useful reset. The Kedarnath actor shared three exercises you must include in your fitness arsenal — plate squats to overhead lift, kettlebell swings, and burpees to dumbbell shoulder press.
Dr Shreyas Mahendra Katharani (PT), HOD, Physiotherapy and Rehab Department, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that celebrity workouts may look fancy, but the logic is simple. Sara Ali Khan’s recent routine uses three basic patterns that our bodies need for everyday tasks. Here’s how they help regular people, not just actors:
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.
This is a sit-to-stand plus reach-up, done together. Think of rising from a low stool while putting a box on a loft.
Benefits:
– Easier lifting at home: Taking heavy items from the floor to a height becomes less risky for your back.
– Two jobs, one action: Your thigh and hip muscles power the stand-up. Your shoulder and arm muscles control the lift. You finish faster.
– Straighter spine: Balancing the weight stops you from hunching. Useful if you work on a laptop all day.
– Quicker pulse: Because legs, core, and arms move together, your breathing deepens. You get muscle work and heart work in the same minute.
This is not an arm exercise. The power comes from pushing your hips forward, like you’re closing a car door with your hip when your hands are full.
Benefits:
– Undo desk damage: Long hours in a chair make your backside and lower back sleepy. This move wakes them up.
– Energy use in bursts: 20 seconds of this can make you breathe like you just ran for the bus. But it’s softer on the ankle and knee joints.
– Support for your spine: Active hips and glutes act like a belt for your lower back. Standing in a queue or cooking feels less achy.
– Midsection control: Your belly muscles brace to stop you from tipping. That’s core strength without lying on the floor.
This combines a crouch, kick-back, push-up, jump-in, and arm raise. It’s demanding because it asks everything to work at once.
Benefits:
– One move for the whole body: Thighs, belly, chest, shoulders, and lungs all get a turn. Helpful when you only have 5–7 minutes.
– Daily energy boost: If you can repeat this 4–5 times, walking up three flights won’t leave you winded.
– Arm shape with purpose: The top press builds useful arm strength for carrying, pushing, or pulling things in real life.
– Mind practice: It trains you to continue when uncomfortable. That mindset helps at work and at home too.
To get started, Dr Katharani suggested filling two 1-litre bottles for weight and try 3 or 4 rounds of each. “The aim is to make household tasks feel lighter, not to perform like a movie star,” she said.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.