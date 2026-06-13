Sara Ali Khan’s full-body workout: 3 essential exercises to boost everyday fitness

If you are looking for some weekend motivation to elevate your gym routine, Sara Ali Khan’s current training routine offers a useful reset. The Kedarnath actor shared three exercises you must include in your fitness arsenal — plate squats to overhead lift, kettlebell swings, and burpees to dumbbell shoulder press.

Dr Shreyas Mahendra Katharani (PT), HOD, Physiotherapy and Rehab Department, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai, says that celebrity workouts may look fancy, but the logic is simple. Sara Ali Khan’s recent routine uses three basic patterns that our bodies need for everyday tasks. Here’s how they help regular people, not just actors:

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.