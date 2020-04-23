ThrowbackThursday: Saqib Saleem’s abs workout is goals; watch

Take a look at Saqib Saleem’s inspiring workout. (Source: Saqib Saleem/Vilayat Husain/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh) Take a look at Saqib Saleem’s inspiring workout. (Source: Saqib Saleem/Vilayat Husain/Instagram;designed by Gargi Singh)

Many of us are missing working out at the gym which is currently out of bounds owing to the lockdown. While there are many ways to workout at home, like our celebrities have been showing us each day, there is nothing like a good sweat at the gym. If you too have been missing those gym sessions lately, here is a must-watch video of Saqib Saleem working out the the gym from 2016.

Take a look!

The 83 actor can seen doing Pallof Press variation in a video shared by his trainer Vilayat Husain.

Husain captioned the post, “Saqib (@saqibsaleem) doing a Pallof Press variation using a cable. Train the core by emphasising pillar strength which integrates the shoulder, lats and the hips.”

That sounds interesting. But what is it?

Pallof Press, which borrows its name from physical therapist John Pallof, is a core stabilisation exercise that is known to improve the total functional fitness of athletes, and not just the front abdominal muscles or abs. Functional fitness or core strength is essential for doing any kind of exercises, power and strength and improving muscular endurance.

The anti-rotation hold exercise helps in resisting excessive spinal rotation and is especially beneficial for those who train for sports as the exercise preps the body for twists and turns like in-field activities, and is also known to help prevent lower back pain. The exercise also helps reduce injury risk which is common during sporting activities.

It is also known to improve one’s technique when the practitioner indulges in a variety of strength exercises.

How is it done?

While Saleem can be seen doing a overhead Pallof Press variation by raising his hands, and thereby engaging lower abdominals as well as bringing in more shoulder engagement, the standard Pallof variation is as under:

Once you are done with your routine workout, attach a D-handle to a cable pulley. Hold it and stand with your left shoulder pointed towards the machine but far away, enough to feel the tension on the cable.

By keeping the hips and shoulders square, try pressing the cable straight in front of the body without letting your body tilt towards the machine. Hold the position for at least two seconds and then return the hands to the original position.

Complete three sets of eight-12 reps on each side.

How does it work?

When the hands travel away from the chest, the effect is visible on the core which has to engage more strength to pull off the weight. The stabilisers in the core muscles get working, which helps develop strength.

Would you like to give it a try once you are back at the gym?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd