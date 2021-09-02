Watch: Sanya Malhotra aces variations of headstand in new workout video

scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi
September 2, 2021 9:10:41 am
sanya malhotra `Sanya Malhotra is giving us fitness goals. (Source: sanyamalhotra_/Instagram)

Sanya Malhotra likes to experiment while working out and we got a glimpse of it in her latest workout video on Instagram. The 29-year-old actor not only aced a headstand but also pulled off some variations while doing the pose.

Aaj main upar asman neeche,” Sanya captioned the workout video. From keeping her knees bent to doing splits and making a wave-like movement with her legs, Sanya did a range of movements while in the headstand pose.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Headstand or Sirsasana is an inversion that builds strength in the upper body and core, according to yogajournal.com. Some common variations of a headstand include split-leg, curl-up and curl-down and pike-up and pike-down. Beginners should, however, attempt it only under the supervision of a fitness trainer. Here are the steps.

Sanya Malhotra’s love for fitness is quite inspiring. Check out some of her other workout videos:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

Can you do these exercises?

