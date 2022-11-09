Sanya Malhotra is back at the gym; trainer calls it her ‘ghar waapsi’

After working out at home for a month, Sanya Malhotra finally hit the gym! The actor, who never misses a chance to work out, was recently seen amping up her fitness game with her trainer Tridev Pandey who shared a video of the duo working out.

ALSO READ | Is there an ideal time for diabetics to work out for better blood sugar control?

“Ghar waapsi for @sanyamalhotra_. After working out at home for almost a month, she’s back with a bang at the gym,” he captioned the post in which the Dangal actor can be seen performing a routine involving squats, push-ups, single leg squats, and burpees — all considered to be multi-joint exercises.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

“These activities reflect everyday behaviour. When we climb stairs, we lunge; when we pull open a door, we row; when we lift a sack of rice off the ground, we deadlift; when we carry shopping bags in our hands and walk to our car, we do loaded carries. Functional training is specific to the demands of each individual’s daily life. Everyone can and should do functional movements, regardless of age and gender. For an eighty-year-old, balance training is functional. For a college-level athlete, agility drills are useful,” Varun Rattan, co-founder of The Body Science Academy told indianexpress.com.

He went on to suggest that multi-joint exercises like squats, deadlifts, bench presses, and rowing burn more calories than single-joint exercises. “These exercises can aid in muscle development. Even at rest, muscles are energy-hungry tissues that consume more energy (calories),” he shared.

According to Rattan, the combination of weight training, some amount of cardio, a balanced diet, and sufficient sleep can help you achieve your fitness goals.

This is not the first time the Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor has impressed us with her fitness moves; here’s some proof.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

She was seen working out with sliders for core strength.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

She was also seen flexing her muscles with a medicine ball.

What do you think of her fitness outings?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!