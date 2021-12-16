Workouts can be fun, Sanya Malhotra shows how

Fitness routines can start to feel boring in the absence of variety. To break this very monotony, you can add an element of fun to your workouts, which is also relaxing to the mind. So how about incorporating dance in your exercise plan?

Well, the idea came from Sanya Malhotra who was recently seen dancing to Doja Cat’s Woman, before lifting weights like a pro!

ALSO READ | Watch: Sanya Malhotra aces variations of headstand in new workout video

“Still obsessed with this song,” she captioned a video in which she can be seen grooving to the song before picking up the barbell to do squats.

Take a look!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Weightlifting is known to not only burn fat but also help improve heart health, strengthen joints, and reduce injury risk when done with proper posture.

ALSO READ | Sanya Malhotra looks stunning in blue silk sari; check it out

Interestingly, her trainer Tridev Pandey also shared a video of the actor’s boxing session, which again ended with her dancing.

“Do you relate? @sanyamalhotra forgot what she was doing in the middle of the workout obviously because of music,” he said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tridev Pandey (@tridevpandey)

If you would also love to incorporate dance in your fitness routine, you must know that dancing is also a wonderful cardio exercise.

“Dancing as a regime helps in releasing the stress that an individual goes through. It is an exceptional way to staying healthy,” said choreographer Shiamak Davar.

ALSO READ | Should women do strength training? Find out here

As per Amaresh Ojha, business head, RoundGlass Gympik, dancing on fast rhythmic beats helps in building flexibility, improve cardiovascular fitness, and stamina. It also helps in developing a stable heart rate and decreases systolic blood pressure.

Do you like to dance?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!