Watch: Sanya Malhotra works out with ‘sliders for core strengthening and balance’

Exercises that help strengthen the core form an essential part of many workout routines. These are important as a strong core also forms the base for doing all exercises correctly. As such, taking to Instagram, Sanya Malhotra‘s fitness trainer Tridev Pandey recently shared a glimpse of the Meenakshi Sundareshwar actor working on her core strength.

Also Read | Stay fit at home with these no-equipment workouts

“@sanyamalhotra_ doesn’t sweat, she sparkles. Bodyweight workout with sliders for core strengthening and balance,” he said.

He also mentioned that she was using sliders as part of her home workout session.

For the unversed, sliders are discs that are pressed and pushed on to the ground, and they, in turn, press tension back onto the practitioner. Such a movement broadens one’s range of exercises, thereby helping in building focus on core muscles (abdomen and sides/oblique’s), while at the same time reducing the risk of injury.

Also Read | Home workout: Four easy exercises you can do with the help of a chair

Why should you consider working with sliders?

Sliders are great workout tools for improving stability, said certified fitness trainer Sameeran Chetia.

“Abs workout with sliders are quite challenging as it keeps the core engaged at all times. Adding variations to your abs workout will make it more intense and can help in increasing core strength. You can try different exercise such as mountain climbers, plank jack, and plank pikes. It is more of an intermediate to advanced level workout and beginners should be guided by a qualified trainer,” he added.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!