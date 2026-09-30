Inside Sanju Samson’s intense 2-month fitness routine

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Sanju Samson’s fitness routine for the past two months has been no less than inspiring, and the Indian cricketer shared a glimpse on Instagram with the caption, “Last 2 months”. He can be seen doing sports-specific conditioning.
Talking more about his moves, Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, told indianexpress.com that a cricketer needs strength, speed, coordination and the ability to control his body while changing positions quickly, and this routine seems designed around those demands.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
“The running drill is essentially a conditioning exercise that helps maintain cardiovascular fitness and movement efficiency. The jumping jacks add a quick burst of full-body movement and help with coordination and agility,” said Dr Patel.
According to Dr Patel, the lateral pull works the muscles around the upper back and shoulders, which are important for maintaining shoulder stability. “Barbell shoulder raise/pull develops shoulder and upper-body strength,” said Dr Patel.
The exercise where he holds weights while stepping onto a chair is essentially a weighted step-up. “This is particularly useful for cricket because it trains one leg at a time and challenges the hips, knees and ankles to produce and control force,” said Dr Patel.
Other exercises target the quadriceps and glutes while also building lower-limb strength. “The seated balancing exercise is a core-stability drill. It may look simple, but maintaining control without losing balance requires the abdominal, hip and lower-back muscles to work together,” Dr Patel said.
Cricket involves repeated acceleration, sudden stops, jumping, landing, twisting and changes in direction. “Strength alone is not enough. The ability to control that strength is what protects the joints. Good core and lower-limb stability can improve movement control and may reduce the risk of common sports injuries involving the knee, ankle, hamstring and lower back,” said Dr Patel.
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Yes, but Dr Patel advised against copying the weights or intensity seen in a professional athlete’s training video. “The exercises should be scaled according to age, fitness level, technique and previous injuries. For the average person, correct form and gradual progression matter far more than lifting heavier weights,” said Dr Patel.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.