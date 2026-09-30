Inside Sanju Samson’s intense 2-month fitness routine

Sanju Samson’s fitness routine for the past two months has been no less than inspiring, and the Indian cricketer shared a glimpse on Instagram with the caption, “Last 2 months”. He can be seen doing sports-specific conditioning.

Talking more about his moves, Dr Gazanfar Patel, senior consultant, orthopaedic minimal invasive/robotic joint replacement and sports medicine specialist, Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, told indianexpress.com that a cricketer needs strength, speed, coordination and the ability to control his body while changing positions quickly, and this routine seems designed around those demands.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.