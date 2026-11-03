What Sanjana Ganesan’s advanced Pilates workout does for the body

Sanjana Ganesan recently shared a glimpse of working on her strength on a Pilates reformer. In the Instagram Stories she reposted from physiotherapist Dr Stuti Shah’s account, Ganesan can be seen performing an advanced Pilates Cadillac exercise resembling a reverse plank row variation with springs. “This is what we have been working towards,” Dr Shah captioned her post, to which Ganesan reacted with strength emoticons 💪🏼 💪🏼 💪🏼 while reposting the video story.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

To understand more about resistance training in Pilates, we reached out to an expert.