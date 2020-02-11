Follow Us:
Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in 4 months; this is her secret

Sharing a workout video on Instagram a few months ago, Sania Mirza revealed that she had put on 23 kg during pregnancy.

Published: February 11, 2020
sania mirza, weight loss, workout Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in four months after giving birth to her baby. (Source: mirzasaniar/Instagram)

Sania Mirza, who gave birth to her son on 30, October 2018, recently shared her weight loss journey on social media. She took to Instagram to reveal that she had lost almost 26 kg in four months — from 89 kg to 63 kg.

Take a look at her post below.

The tennis player, who welcomed baby boy Izhaan with cricketer Shoaib Malik, revealed she had to go a “long way” to shed her postpartum weight. And the secret to that is her fitness regimen. The mother shared workout videos on Instagram from time to time — acing cardio to weight training — to show how it helped her lose weight and stay fit.

Sharing a workout video on Instagram a few months ago, Sania revealed that she had put on 23 kg during pregnancy. “Believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically, but so much mentally as well,” she wrote. Take a look:

We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say … if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. ❤️ remember – #Mummahustles 🙃 Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered ..

With sleepless nights and fatigue after the birth of her baby, there were days when her body wanted to “give up and accept that it may never respond to exercise the same way as before,” but Sania continued. “It was my mind that kept me going… my jumps could get higher, my technique could get better, my stamina could get better…but it doesn’t happen over night! It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back,” she said.

Read| Switch to cross-training like Britney Spears; here’s how it helps

In another Instagram post, she also shared her fitness routine: “2 km warm up on tread mill followed by a lot of stretches and exercises to loosen my lower back and hips…

Bench press – 4 sets of 10 (try and increase weight with every set and decrease reps)
Lat pull downs – 4 sets x 12 reps
Forward moving jumps 4 sets x 12 reps
Glutal kick backs – 4 sets x12 reps
Dead lifts – I started with 15 kilos 4 sets
Assisted push up – 4 sets of 12
Body weight squats – 4 sets of 20
Ski abs – 4 sets of 24
Burpees – 4 sets of 8
Leg press – 4 sets x 6
And finally 20 mins of running cool down on 9 km”

ALSO READ | Trends 2019: Workouts that kept sports stars fighting fit this year

Day 4- Getting into it .. and it was all bout strength training with a bit of cardio since I still needed to drop weight but also needed to be strong for my sport .. it consisted of – 2 km warm up on tread mill followed by a lot of stretches and exercises to loosen my lower back and hips .since my body was adapting to so much exercise after a while needed to make sure I stay injury free .. Bench press – 4 sets of 10 (try and increase weight with every set and decrease reps) Lat pull downs – 4 sets x 12 reps Forward moving jumps 4 sets x 12 reps Glutal kick backs – 4 sets x12 reps Dead lifts – I started with 15 kilos 4 sets Assisted push up – 4 sets of 12 Body weight squats – 4 sets of 20 Ski abs – 4 sets of 24 Burpees – 4 sets of 8 leg press – 4 sets x 6 And finally 20 mins of running cool down on 9 km .. it’s all bout muscle memory , when I started I didn’t think I could do any of it but you’ll be amazed how quickly the muscle, body and mind adapt to exercise 🙃 #mummahustles

Sania chronicled her workout schedule, from Day 1-10, on Instagram. Here are some of her other workout videos you can take a look at and draw inspiration from:

