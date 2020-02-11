Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in 4 months; this is her secret

Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in four months after giving birth to her baby. (Source: mirzasaniar/Instagram) Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in four months after giving birth to her baby. (Source: mirzasaniar/Instagram)

Sania Mirza, who gave birth to her son on 30, October 2018, recently shared her weight loss journey on social media. She took to Instagram to reveal that she had lost almost 26 kg in four months — from 89 kg to 63 kg.

The tennis player, who welcomed baby boy Izhaan with cricketer Shoaib Malik, revealed she had to go a “long way” to shed her postpartum weight. And the secret to that is her fitness regimen. The mother shared workout videos on Instagram from time to time — acing cardio to weight training — to show how it helped her lose weight and stay fit.

Sharing a workout video on Instagram a few months ago, Sania revealed that she had put on 23 kg during pregnancy. “Believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically, but so much mentally as well,” she wrote. Take a look:

With sleepless nights and fatigue after the birth of her baby, there were days when her body wanted to “give up and accept that it may never respond to exercise the same way as before,” but Sania continued. “It was my mind that kept me going… my jumps could get higher, my technique could get better, my stamina could get better…but it doesn’t happen over night! It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back,” she said.

In another Instagram post, she also shared her fitness routine: “2 km warm up on tread mill followed by a lot of stretches and exercises to loosen my lower back and hips…

Bench press – 4 sets of 10 (try and increase weight with every set and decrease reps)

Lat pull downs – 4 sets x 12 reps

Forward moving jumps 4 sets x 12 reps

Glutal kick backs – 4 sets x12 reps

Dead lifts – I started with 15 kilos 4 sets

Assisted push up – 4 sets of 12

Body weight squats – 4 sets of 20

Ski abs – 4 sets of 24

Burpees – 4 sets of 8

Leg press – 4 sets x 6

And finally 20 mins of running cool down on 9 km”

Sania chronicled her workout schedule, from Day 1-10, on Instagram. Here are some of her other workout videos you can take a look at and draw inspiration from:

