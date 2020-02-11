Sania Mirza lost 26 kg in 4 months; this is her secret

Sania Mirza, who gave birth to her son on 30, October 2018, recently shared her weight loss journey on social media. She took to Instagram to reveal that she had lost almost 26 kg in four months — from 89 kg to 63 kg.
89 kilos vs 63 🙃 we all have goals.. everyday goals and long term goals .. take pride in each one of those .. it took me 4 months to achieve this goal of mine, to get back to being healthy and fit after having a baby .. feels like such a long way.to come back and regain fitness and being able to compete at the highest level again .. Follow your dreams.No matter how many ppl tell you , you can’t 😉 cause God knows how many of those we have around us 🙄😅If I can then anyone can 🙏🏽 #believe #mummahustles
The tennis player, who welcomed baby boy Izhaan with cricketer Shoaib Malik, revealed she had to go a “long way” to shed her postpartum weight. And the secret to that is her fitness regimen. The mother shared workout videos on Instagram from time to time — acing cardio to weight training — to show how it helped her lose weight and stay fit.
Sharing a workout video on Instagram a few months ago, Sania revealed that she had put on 23 kg during pregnancy. “Believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically, but so much mentally as well,” she wrote. Take a look:
We had documented little ‘tid bits from my post pregnancy journey back to being and feeling healthy and fit again .. I’ve been asked bout my ‘weight loss’ journey sooo many times .. how? When? Which? Where ? So I’ll try to post some of it here everyday or every few days .. I put on 23 kilos when I was pregnant and have managed to lose 26 in span of 4 months or so .. with a lot of hard work ,discipline and dedication .. I read msgs from women allll the time as to how they find it so difficult to come back to ‘normalcy’ after child birth and don’t take care of themselves or don’t find the motivation or inspiration .. Ladies, I just wanna say … if I can do it then anyone else can too .. believe me that one hour or 2 hours a day to yourself will do wonders to you physically but sooo much mentally as well .. ❤️ remember – #Mummahustles 🙃 Ps- this is me after losing a bit of weight already after Izhaan was born .. roughly 2 and a half half months after I delivered ..
With sleepless nights and fatigue after the birth of her baby, there were days when her body wanted to “give up and accept that it may never respond to exercise the same way as before,” but Sania continued. “It was my mind that kept me going… my jumps could get higher, my technique could get better, my stamina could get better…but it doesn’t happen over night! It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back,” she said.
Day 2- it was one of the toughest days to get myself to go to the gym I remember , sore body ,tiredness, sleepless nights with the new baby – after day 1 of such rigorous work out,my body wanted to give up and accept that it may never respond to exercise the same way as before .. that maybe I won’t be able to come back to being close to as fit as I used to be .. it was my mind that kept me going .. my jumps could get higher,my technique could get better ,my stamina could get better .. but it doesn’t happen over night !It is a process and once we accept that nothing can hold us back 🙃 #mummahustles #fitindiamovement
In another Instagram post, she also shared her fitness routine: “2 km warm up on tread mill followed by a lot of stretches and exercises to loosen my lower back and hips…
Bench press – 4 sets of 10 (try and increase weight with every set and decrease reps)
Lat pull downs – 4 sets x 12 reps
Forward moving jumps 4 sets x 12 reps
Glutal kick backs – 4 sets x12 reps
Dead lifts – I started with 15 kilos 4 sets
Assisted push up – 4 sets of 12
Body weight squats – 4 sets of 20
Ski abs – 4 sets of 24
Burpees – 4 sets of 8
Leg press – 4 sets x 6
And finally 20 mins of running cool down on 9 km”
Day 4- Getting into it .. and it was all bout strength training with a bit of cardio since I still needed to drop weight but also needed to be strong for my sport .. it consisted of – 2 km warm up on tread mill followed by a lot of stretches and exercises to loosen my lower back and hips .since my body was adapting to so much exercise after a while needed to make sure I stay injury free .. Bench press – 4 sets of 10 (try and increase weight with every set and decrease reps) Lat pull downs – 4 sets x 12 reps Forward moving jumps 4 sets x 12 reps Glutal kick backs – 4 sets x12 reps Dead lifts – I started with 15 kilos 4 sets Assisted push up – 4 sets of 12 Body weight squats – 4 sets of 20 Ski abs – 4 sets of 24 Burpees – 4 sets of 8 leg press – 4 sets x 6 And finally 20 mins of running cool down on 9 km .. it’s all bout muscle memory , when I started I didn’t think I could do any of it but you’ll be amazed how quickly the muscle, body and mind adapt to exercise 🙃 #mummahustles
Sania chronicled her workout schedule, from Day 1-10, on Instagram. Here are some of her other workout videos you can take a look at and draw inspiration from:
Day 8- it was the new week and I was feeling more and more myself and the work our felt part of who I am again .. body was better ,fitter ,stronger and just more energy .. but the two ain’t was also going to get harder and mentally I needed to be ready .. but I was so excited that I was gonna start playing that i guess I was focusing all my energy on that ..like I said i- it’s all a state of mind 😏 #mummahustles 🙃
