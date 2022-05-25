Sania Mirza struggles in gym, as she mouths famous Lata-Kishore song ‘Suno Kaho Suna’

Sania Mirza is an athlete who has won many glories for India, but her gym problems are as relatable as anyone else’s.

The professional tennis player and mother-of-one recently posted a hilarious video on Instagram documenting her struggles with getting in shape.

In the video, the 35-year-old — dressed in a pink top and peach-coloured gym pants — appeared to be throwing in a mix of workouts, starting with a battle rope routine — fantastic for weight loss — to a cycling workout, to a ball workout routine to flatten the abs, and also a jump/box jump exercise, which is great for the lower body muscles like glutes, calves, and hamstrings.

But, the highlight of the video was the Lata Mangeshkar-Kishore Kumar song ‘Suno Kaho Suna‘ from the 1970 movie, ‘Aap Ki Kasam‘.

Mirza, while lip-syncing to the song, proceeded to touch her belly and make a face of disapproval, alluding to the fact that she is not quite there yet, when it comes to her fitness goals.

And while we keep lauding celebrities for sharing their fitness videos with us, it is heartening to see them struggle, too, just like the rest of us. It encourages their fans and followers to push their limits when it comes to fitness, knowing they have a virtual gym partner in their health and weight loss journey.

What did you think of this hilarious video?

If you are, meanwhile, in the mood to listen to the original song, find it here:

