Sangeeta Phogat trains with husband Bajrang Punia: Why burpees and pull-ups make a powerful combination

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Sangeeta Phogat and her husband, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, are back with yet another video of their shared workout sessions.
The duo recently gave a glimpse of their training session, working through pull-ups and burpees together and keeping their movements in sync.
Phogat shared the reel with the caption, “Two athletes. One goal. 🔥🤝 Pull-ups, burpees & no excuses. 💪🔥 Stronger together, every rep counts. 🖤,” which she paired with the Haryanvi song Tutte Kaan.
The two exercises may look simple, but together they make a demanding full-body conditioning session. Ambaji Bodekar, Professional Athlete and Bodybuilding Coach, explains what makes the combination challenging.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Why combine pull-ups and burpees?
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The professional athlete explains that pull-ups primarily work the back, shoulders, arms and grip, while burpees work the legs, chest and core and challenge cardiovascular fitness.
“Together they offer a full-body workout that boosts muscle endurance, stamina, coordination and overall work capacity,” Bodekar tells indianexpress.com.
For athletes, another challenge is performing strength-based movements while already fatigued. The combination can train the ability to keep producing force and maintaining performance when tired.
“Mixing burpees with pull-ups requires strength, speed, coordination, grip endurance and mental toughness,” the athlete notes.
“I appreciate the intensity and athletic challenge in this video,” he adds, explaining that mixing burpees with pull‑ups requires “strength, speed, coordination, grip endurance and mental toughness.”
“This kind of conditioning pushes athletes beyond their limits.”
While Bodekar says he appreciates the workout’s intensity and athletic challenge, he stresses that high intensity should not come at the expense of technique.
“Clean repetitions matter more than chasing numbers, especially when fatigue begins to spoil form,” he says while cautioning users not to blindly copy the routine.
For athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike, the focus should therefore remain on performing the movements properly rather than simply trying to increase the number or speed of repetitions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.