Sangeeta Phogat trains with husband Bajrang Punia: Why burpees and pull-ups make a powerful combination

Sangeeta Phogat and her husband, Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, are back with yet another video of their shared workout sessions.

The duo recently gave a glimpse of their training session, working through pull-ups and burpees together and keeping their movements in sync.

Phogat shared the reel with the caption, “Two athletes. One goal. 🔥🤝 Pull-ups, burpees & no excuses. 💪🔥 Stronger together, every rep counts. 🖤,” which she paired with the Haryanvi song Tutte Kaan.

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The two exercises may look simple, but together they make a demanding full-body conditioning session. Ambaji Bodekar, Professional Athlete and Bodybuilding Coach, explains what makes the combination challenging.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.