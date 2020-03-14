Sangeeta Bijlani just pulled off a difficult workout, leaving us awestruck

Sangeeta Bijlani tried a TRX exercise. (Source: sangeetabijlani9/Instagram) Sangeeta Bijlani tried a TRX exercise. (Source: sangeetabijlani9/Instagram)

Popular Bollywood actor and former Miss India Sangeeta Bijlani is unstoppable; her fitness videos on social media are proof.

The Tridev star left us gasping for breath by pulling off a difficult exercise recently. Posting an Instagram video of her workout, she wrote, “A Killer TRX Abs Exercise for a toned tight core and this is not easy……..phewwww !!!”

In the video, the 59-year-old is seen doing hip thrusts in the plank position with her feet suspended from TRX straps. Watch the video:

TRX (Total body resistance exercise) suspension is a form of resistance training that helps develop body strength, balance, flexibility and most importantly core stability by engaging the whole body. Studies have also found TRX training to have a long-term positive impact on our health; it helps decrease the risk of cardiovascular diseases and also cures lower back pain.

This is not the first time Sangeeta impressed us with her fitness level. Here are some of her other workout videos:

