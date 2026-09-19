Samyuktha Hegde impresses the internet with ‘106 pull-ups in an hour in a sari’

Actor Samyuktha Hegde recently wowed netizens by sharing an Instagram Reel showing her repping more than 100 pull-ups in an hour while wearing a sari. “She came and repped 106 pull-ups in an hour…in a saree,” she captioned the video, which shows the camera zooming in on the actor as she performs several reps of the bodyweight exercise.

Hegde added: “Women aren’t walking into the gym to beat a man. We’re walking in to beat our own fears. So when I see a woman pull-up, I don’t just see a pull-up. I see thousands of women watching and thinking, ‘Maybe I can do that too. ‘

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dr Sarang Deshpande, consultant in orthopaedics and joint replacement at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says that pull-ups are one of the toughest bodyweight exercises because they require strength, control, and joint stability all at the same time.

“Unlike gym machines that focus on individual muscles, pull-ups work the shoulders, upper back, arms, core, and grip strength together. The shoulder joint does most of the work, so using the right technique is crucial,” Dr Deshpande tells indianexpress.com, adding that a well-executed pull-up shows not just muscle strength but also good shoulder movement and proper spinal alignment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samyuktha Hegde (@samyuktha_hegde)

Is it beginner-friendly?

Dr Deshpande says that many people don’t realise how much stress pull-ups put on the shoulders, elbows, and wrists.

“Beginners often try full pull-ups without building enough strength first, which can lead to tendon strain, shoulder impingement, or neck pain,” he says.

According to him, a safer way is to progress slowly with assisted pull-ups, resistance bands, or rowing exercises before trying full-bodyweight reps. “Start with pull-ups on a 45-degree incline, like putting your hands on a bench, doing 2 sets of 10. Gradually increase the number of repetitions and lower the incline,” suggests Dr Deshpande.

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Benefits for women

Dr Deshpande believes women stand to gain much more from pull-ups, as they improve upper-body strength, posture, bone health, and muscle endurance.

“Strength training does not make women ‘bulky’. Instead, they strengthen the muscles that support the spine and shoulders, lowering the risk of postural pain from sitting for long periods,” he stresses.

What to note

Dr Deshpande warns against common mistakes such as swinging the body for momentum, not completing the full range of motion, shrugging the shoulders too much, and overtraining without time to recover. “These errors can increase the risk of injury instead of improving fitness. And remember, quality is much more important than the number of repetitions,” says the expert.

Finally, he reiterates that your focus should be on shoulder mobility and scapular stability first. “If your shoulders are stiff or painful, trying pull-ups could do more harm than good. Build strength gradually, not quickly, to keep up with social media trends,” he concludes.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.