‘My weight is stable, stamina is up’: Sameera Reddy shares dos and don’ts of intermittent fasting

Actor Sameera Reddy, who is currently on her way to becoming “fitter”, had an interactive session with fitness coach Nyela Kapadia during which she addressed some of the frequently asked questions about intermittent fasting (IF).

The conversation was part of her #FitnessFriday specials that she has been sharing on social media for the past month. As per the duo’s engaging discussion, here are some of the dos and don’ts you should consider before being on IF.

“More than what to eat, it tells us when to eat,” said Kapadia about the diet.

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern in which one has timely meals within an eating window and fasts at other times. It does not put any restrictions on what one eats — whether it is whole grains, vegetables, protein, or fruits — in terms of quantity and quality in the eating window. Most common eating window is 16:8.

*Don’ts

*If you are a beginner, don’t start at 16 hours directly. Start at 12 and gradually build up the hours, constantly checking adaptability with your body.

*”Don’t tell yourself that 16 hours is better than 12 as it is not true. What works best for you is true for you,” mentioned Reddy.

*Don’t do two large meals at the start and end of fasting hours. Eat normally throughout the day while maintaining fasting hours.

*Don’t binge on junk and processed foods as this will not allow for digestive recovery, which is the aim of IF.

*Don’t avoid exercise. You need to exercise for good health whether fasting or not.

*Dos

*Eat well-nourished meals throughout the day.

*Work on increasing fasting hours gradually.

*Eat according to the individual caloric requirement.

*Break the fast with a nutrient-rich balanced meal rather than only carbs.

*Stay hydrated

*Have a consistent routine and ensure you are taking in enough nutrition to fuel your body.

*To make it holistic, ensure your sleeping pattern is in sync.

*Irrespective of your fasting hours, don’t finish your last meal later than 8 pm.

“Pregnant women are not recommended to take up IF. Lactating women should not do it unless under the guidance of a professional health expert,” mentioned Reddy on her Instagram.

Reddy mentioned, “#FitnessFriday is all about motivation and feeling fit.”

She also shared, “I’ve started strength training with push-ups, squats, and ab crunches. My weight is stable, my stamina is up and I’m focused on staying consistent.”

