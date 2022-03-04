Sameera Reddy says there are days when she ‘does not want to move an inch’; find out what keeps her going

Those who are on the fitness track will vouch for the fact that it is difficult to keep momentum. Good health and a fit lifestyle is a slow process that yields results if one is consistent. And while that is the key, there could be days when you may want to cheat on your routine and take a break.

🗞️Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Sameera Reddy says it is all right to do so. The actor, who shares motivational fitness videos every Friday documenting her weight-loss journey, took to Instagram to apprise her followers of her state of mind and body, and why she wants to take a break. “There are days like today when I don’t want to move an inch,” she said.

The mother-of-two also said that women often reach out to her, asking her from where she gets so much of energy to “dance with her kids” and “do cooking videos with her saasu”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

“I am hormonal, I PMS and I have days — actually this [whole] week — when I have not been able to really get it together. But that is the nice part, of being able to admit it and then going beyond it. And then making slow steps to keep that routine on so that you don’t fall off the wagon,” Sameera said in a video, adding that it is okay to “get tired”, but need to then “get up and get moving”.

The accompanying caption read, “Trying to stay on the wagon Moody? Hormonal? Or just plain tired It’s normal and I keep staying on course, being mindful that I have off days.”

“#fitnessfriday #motivation is also about being honest with ourselves because only being truly connected with your body and your mind will get you on a healthy routine,” the actor wrote.

Meanwhile, her comment section was filled with encouraging messages from people who thanked her for talking about this real and relatable problem. “I needed this, thank you,” someone wrote.

Another person commented: “So glad to know that we are not alone. Needed to hear this. [Sic]”

“I cannot thank you enough for keeping it real, like always. To be honest, my fitness or anything routine goes for a toss during those few days and I don’t allow myself to feel guilty… That’s the best I can do,” someone else wrote.

How has your fitness routine been shaping up?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!