‘Target achieved; have come down from 92 to 89.9 kg in one month’: Sameera Reddy

Setting fitness goals is easy, but working towards achieving them requires immense commitment and hard work right from the beginning. Showing how to do exactly that is actor Sameera Reddy who recently shared about the importance of staying focussed on one’s fitness routine. The mother of two recently completed a month of her fitness journey and managed to lose two kilos — that she originally aimed for.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old shared, “‘Want to lose two kgs a month, and have stuck to it. Have come down from 92 to 89.9 kgs. #Fitnessfriday target achieved 2kg down in 1 month!”.

Crediting herself and her followers for helping her stay motivated, Reddy said, “The first month was about committing, intention and knowing that there is a consistent planning of getting to your goals. Now, I may be trying to push the envelope a little harder with portion control. We all have our ways to lose weight.”

She also shared how she was glad to be back in the 80s through an Instagram Stories update.

Sameera Reddy’s fitness journey is bearing fruits. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram Stories) Sameera Reddy’s fitness journey is bearing fruits. (Source: Sameera Reddy/Instagram Stories)

Elaborating on her fitness journey, Reddy, who has previously shared her routine — that includes a mix of physical activities like cycling, badminton and yoga — said, “I’m very regular with my yoga, and every day in some way, I keep active. No excuses. I feel more mindful and conscious of what I eat. Overall I feel lighter and more agile! And I’m feeling good! Which is most important.”

She also revealed that intermittent fasting window of 16:8 hours is working for her. “I’m a big emotional eater, especially when I’m tired and overwhelmed which is most of the time. And I needed to stay focused on mindful eating habits and these past few months it just was not happening! I started Fitness Friday a month a ago because I needed the motivation to keep me on track! And make a solid commitment to my fitness goals! And telling you my weight every Friday keeps me on my toes. So, I thought we could all just do this together! Intermittent fasting is working really well for me! I fast 16 hours and eat only is my 8-hour window,” she mentioned.

We are inspired. How about your fitness goal?

