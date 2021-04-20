‘My target is to get to my body fitness goal’: Sameera Reddy

Often, we tend to take a backseat and go slow when it comes to our fitness routines. However, the key is to continue and not let your progress slip away. So what can you do? Here’s actor Sameera Reddy sharing how she is managing to keep up the fitness spirit despite slow progress during the week that went by.

The actor who has come down from 92 to now 89.1 kgs, said, “This week has been super hard. Haven’t managed to work out but intermittent fasting has helped. Why do I report to you guys every Friday? Because it keeps me on track and accountable. I’m 89.1 kg and happy with the increase in stamina,” said Reddy.

Intermittent Fasting is an eating pattern cycles between periods of fasting and eating and determines when one should eat rather than what to eat. The 16:8 method involves fasting every day for 14–16 hours and restricting the daily eating window to 8–10 hours.

The 42-year-old, who has been sharing her fitness journey on Instagram as part of her #FitnessFriday series, mentioned how it is important to reach your goal.

“My target is to get to my body fitness goal. It could be just to feel energetic, start a routine, increase/decrease weight or just be able to maintain a healthy body,” she added.

Finding it difficult to find inspiration for working out? Here’s what to do.

It is important to set realistic goals to find the right rhythm to work out, especially when you are new to working out.

Track your progress.

Do not deny yourself your favourite indulgences once in a while to feel mentally charged up.

Experts say that it is a great idea to set an alarm to remind you that it is time to engage in some kind of physical activity.

If you are in no mood to have an elaborate workout, quick routines like push-ups, skipping and dancing will have you sweat it out in no time. In fact, according to a recent study published in Frontiers in Psychology, the use of music during training can stimulate people to undertake different kinds of exercises. In fact, listening to high-tempo music is even better, as it can make working out less challenging and more enjoyable and impactful, the study says.

Get a goodnight’s sleep to ensure you are physically active.

