Sameera Reddy opens up about her back issues: ‘I’ve had a bad back since…’

Amidst the hustle-bustle of everyday life, we often miss out on looking after our health and fitness. Sameera Reddy faced something similar as her back “totally went for a toss” due to a lack of proper care towards it.

In a note on Instagram, the actor started out by saying, “I’ve had a bad back since my shooting days, and post-childbirth, it’s acted up at intervals. Last 2 months, my back totally went for a toss. I was so frustrated because I want to be this super mom with my fitness Fridays and also keep up with so many things in my day. But I’ve had a history of back issues and post-childbirth, it’s gotten weaker.”

However, due to various other responsibilities at hand, she lost track of her fitness and health. “I was pushing too hard on all other fronts losing sight of the fact that I needed to be more regular with back exercises and taking vitamins.”

To help deal with her back issues, Sameera introduced necessary supplements, foods and exercise into her routine. She said, “Today, I can see an amazing difference after taking one multivitamin, one omega fish oil and one calcium every day. I took a course of vitamin D3 for a month. My iron levels were also low so I introduced iron-rich veggies into my diet because the tablets didn’t suit me. I’ve taken physiotherapy and not missed a day of yoga with @yogabypramila and finally, after 2 months, I feel like I’m good.”

Due to these changes, she admitted that now her hormones “are also more balanced”.

Sharing her experience of dealing with her recurrent back issues, the actor asked everyone to look after their mental and physical health. “There is a lot of pressure of everyday life and body expectations, and keeping up can be hard. The best investment is investing in yourself, so tune into your needs and listen,” she concluded.

