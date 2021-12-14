‘I’m up 2 kgs; fell off track but determined to tone up’: Sameera Reddy shares fitness update

Sameera Reddy has always highlighted the importance of taking out time for oneself. As such, the actor who is currently on a fitness journey, has not shied away from documenting it for her social media followers.

But in one of her latest updates, the actor revealed that she “fell off track” and gained two kilos recently. However, its never too late to get back on track and so Sameera is “determined to tone up.”

“I’m up two kilos. Fell off track but I’m determined to tone up! 2021 has been slow and steady. I moved from 92 kg to 81 kgs and a big part of it has been sharing that journey with you every Friday. It keeps me going,” she said in an Instagram video.

From yoga, boxing, badminton, to even trying intermittent fasting, the actor has shared the various stages of her weight loss journey with her fans.

She also thanked her yoga trainer, Pramila Khubchandani, for “pushing me back on the program”.

Sameera, who celebrates her birthday on December 14, has been giving major fitness motivation this year with her #FitnessFriday videos that track her struggles, achievements, and regularity through the week while inspiring others to take up their own challenges.

She also has previously expressed about eating without guilt and working out without any “shortcuts”.

“Still enjoying where I am at now without feeling down but more importantly feeling charged,” the actor said in her post, adding that intermittent fasting and yoga are helping her with her “mental and physical balance”.

“I’ve really had to hold back on sweet!! Super hard but I see the difference!”

