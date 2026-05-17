Sameera Reddy shares 5 foundational core exercises to build stability and protect your back: ‘💪🏼 ladies only’

Sameera Reddy believes a strong core does more than shape your body — it supports your posture, balance, lower back, and everyday movement. Taking to Instagram, she shared 5 foundational core exercises that help women build stability, improve strength, reduce injury risk, and improve control at every stage of fitness.

From easing back discomfort to improving mobility and confidence in movement, the basics matter more than you think. “Start with control. Build strength that lasts,” she advised in the caption of her Instagram post.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your fitness practitioner before starting any routine.