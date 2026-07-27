Samay Raina’s vegan diet joke raises a question: Can a plant-based diet help lose weight?

India’s Got Latent relies on shock value, dark humour, roasting contestants and pushing the limits of what audiences may find acceptable. Source: Instagram/Samay Raina

Plant-based eating has become increasingly popular among people looking to lose weight, improve their health or reduce their environmental impact. From fully vegan diets to flexitarian eating patterns, many are experimenting with cutting out animal products in the hope of achieving their health goals. At the same time, adopting a vegan diet can also bring social challenges, particularly in cultures where shared meals and traditional dishes often include animal-based ingredients.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

In an earlier Instagram post, comedian Samay Raina joked about his experience with a vegan diet. In the caption, he wrote, “I had decided to lose weight last month, so I started eating only vegan food! It has been 30 days, and I can already see the change in me. I have lost all my friends (sic).” While the remark was made in jest, it touches on two common questions many people have when considering a vegan lifestyle: Can a vegan diet actually support healthy weight loss, and what practical or social challenges might people encounter when making the switch? We asked an expert to separate fact from fiction.