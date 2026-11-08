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Samantha Ruth Prabhu is giving fans a glimpse of how she has been keeping active through pregnancy. In her latest Instagram reel, the actor takes viewers through her workout transition from the first month of pregnancy to ninth one.
In the video captioned “#9 . The final lap 🥰”, she is doing goblet squats (also known as dumbbell squats) featuring in the video.
Before you start your ninth-month of pregnancy workout, it is important to understand how much exercise is advisable at this stage. While staying active can be beneficial, this is also a stage when workouts need to be approached with caution.
We asked Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar, Navi Mumbai, to explain which exercises expecting mothers can consider and what they should avoid. Here’s everything you need to know.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
What workouts are safe during the ninth month of pregnancy?
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Dr Siddhartha explains that the ninth month is not the time to focus on heavy exercise or weight loss. “The 9th month is not the time for heavy exercise or weight loss. The goal is to stay active, flexible, and prepare your body for labour,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Here are five precautions and exercises she recommends:
1. Listen to your body first: If your doctor has advised bed rest, high BP, low baby weight, or any complication – please avoid workouts. Always check with your gynecologist before starting.
2. Walking is best: 15-20 minutes of slow, gentle walking in the morning or evening is enough. Walk on a flat surface, wear comfortable footwear, and have someone with you. Stop if you feel dizzy, breathless or have pain.
3. Gentle stretching and pelvic exercises: Simple cat-cow stretch, ankle rotations, and gentle pelvic tilts help reduce back pain and swelling. Pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises help prepare for delivery.
4. Prenatal yoga and breathing: Light yoga with support, deep breathing, and meditation can help you relax and improve sleep. Avoid lying flat on your back for long, bending deeply, or any asana that presses your belly.
5. What to avoid: No running, jumping, heavy weight lifting, squats without support, or any workout where you can fall.
When should pregnant women stop exercising?
It is equally important to recognise warning signs during physical activity. Dr Siddhartha advises women to stop exercising immediately if they experience any unusual symptoms.
“Stop immediately if you have bleeding, water leakage, severe headache, chest pain, or reduced baby movements, and contact your doctor.”
While Samantha’s video offers a glimpse into her exercise routine, expecting mothers should remember that what works for one person may not be suitable for another. In the final weeks of pregnancy, the priority should be staying comfortable, following medical advice and preparing safely for delivery.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.