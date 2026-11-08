Samantha Ruth Prabhu is giving fans a glimpse of how she has been keeping active through pregnancy. In her latest Instagram reel, the actor takes viewers through her workout transition from the first month of pregnancy to ninth one.

In the video captioned “#9 . The final lap 🥰”, she is doing goblet squats (also known as dumbbell squats) featuring in the video.

Before you start your ninth-month of pregnancy workout, it is important to understand how much exercise is advisable at this stage. While staying active can be beneficial, this is also a stage when workouts need to be approached with caution.