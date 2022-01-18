Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy lifting weights: ’75…78…80 kg!’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a fitness enthusiast — a glance at her social media handle is proof. But apart from following a regular fitness routine, the The Family Man 2 actor also loves to challenge herself in the gym. As such, Samantha, who trains under the guidance of fitness trainer Junaid Shaikh, recently set massive weight lifting goals.

Samantha lifts heavy (Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories) Samantha lifts heavy (Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories)

Taking to Instagram Stories, Samantha posted videos of her lifting 75, 78 and then 80 kgs of weights as part of her weight training routine.

Samantha lifts 78 kgs (Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories Samantha lifts 78 kgs (Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories

The actor wrote, “Hello 75, I missed you”. In the next post, in which she could be seen lifting 78 kg, Samantha tagged her trainer and wrote: “Hahaha, I wake up everyday not wanting to disappoint you.” Her trainer re-shared the video and said,” Get ready for war”.

It is ‘war’, declared trainer Junaid Shaikh (Junaid Shaikh/Instagram Stories) It is ‘war’, declared trainer Junaid Shaikh (Junaid Shaikh/Instagram Stories)

The actor then swiftly went on to lift 80 kgs with a lot of focus and pause.

Samantha pushed her limits to lift 80 kgs (Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories Samantha pushed her limits to lift 80 kgs (Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories

Experts suggest it is essential for one to mix workouts for effective results as well as to not let their fitness routine hit a plateau.

Reiterating the same, fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty had earlier said that one should mix cardio, strength, mobility, flexibility. “I’m all for that and I practice it myself,” she said. She added that it is also essential to lift weights, especially for women.

“Light weights are good, you can initially build some strength, but the same light weights with more reps will help you more with muscular endurance. Muscular strength will come with lifting heavy, progressive overload,” she added.

As per Shetty, natural female hormones such as estrogen, testosterone and progesterone go hand-in-hand with strength training. “Weight lifting is the best way to boost testosterone, especially in women over 45,” she expressed.

It also improves bone density, a significant aspect considering women tend to lose bone density and strength as they get older.

“Lifting heavy weights makes the body more insulin sensitive (means that the body is better able to utilise sugars and carbohydrates for fuel),” she said.

It also helps elevate your metabolism. Lifting causes an increase in the body’s resting metabolic rate — the rate at which it burns calories when you’re doing nothing—for hours after the workout which helps better fat burn. “Lift heavy and lift often,” she said.

However, begin your training under the supervision of an expert. Remember that weights take time. So, refrain from hurry and injury. Keep it regular and consistent, experts urge.

