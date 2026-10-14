Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals her non-negotiable morning routine: ‘Excruciatingly hard…’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu yet again detailed her “non-negotiable” morning routine. “I have a very, very strict morning routine. I know that there are 100 different things you can do, but I tried and tested, and this is something I follow, and it is non-negotiable wherever I am and however busy I am. I do this for 30 minutes to 1 hour. This routine really balances my nervous system. And if I look like I am doing 100 things, I can do it because of this particular morning routine. This is what keeps me going. I wake up and write a gratitude journal. One page of gratitude,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

While mentioning people’s contentions and doubts, she shared her experiences and how it has helped her. “I know, people sometimes frown on that, but when I was going through a particularly difficult period, I was told to write this gratitude journal. For the first few months, I found it excruciatingly hard to write positive things in this journal, especially because I wasn’t feeling that way. For the first few months, it was really hard for me to write positive things because of how I was feeling, but after a while- I didn’t even know when it happened- I started realising that although my condition wasn’t improving drastically, my state of mind was changing. And it had an incredible impact. So I was already happy even before I was healthy again. I don’t have to listen to an influencer tell me the importance of a gratitude journal. I experienced it myself, which is why I strongly advocate for positive affirmations and positive manifestations because I am a living example of it working. That is followed by sunlight and meditation. It goes into the 45-minute to 1-hour schedule,” the Maa Inti Bangaaram actor, who is pregnant with her first child, said at the ZOY Sanitary Pads launch event in Chennai recently.

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Here’s how journaling helps (Photo: AI Generated) Here’s how journaling helps (Photo: AI Generated)

From a psychological perspective, gratitude journaling can be a useful tool for directing attention towards positive or meaningful aspects of everyday life. At the same time, mental health advocates and psychotherapists like Delnna Rrajesh note that gratitude should not become another obligation to feel positive. “When someone is struggling, forcing themselves to write happy thoughts can feel unnatural or even frustrating. A more practical approach is to acknowledge what they are genuinely experiencing while identifying small things they appreciate, such as a supportive person, a comforting meal, or simply getting through a difficult day.”

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Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal noted that morning light also has a physiological role. “Exposure to natural light after waking helps regulate the body’s circadian rhythm, supporting the sleep-wake cycle and alertness during the day. Spending some time outdoors in the morning, while following sensible sun-protection practices, can be a simple addition to a daily routine,” said Goyal.

The broader lesson is that a morning routine need not involve dozens of habits or an elaborate wellness checklist. “A few consistent practices that support mental clarity, movement, light exposure and emotional well-being may be more realistic and sustainable than trying to follow every new health trend,” Goyal told indianexpress.com.

A good routine doesn’t force positivity every day; it creates space to respond to life with greater awareness and resilience.

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.