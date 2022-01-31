Kick-start your week with Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘level-up’ challenge and ‘feel the burn’

What does it take to improve flexibility? The answer is simple: your exercise routine and consistency. But the trick lies in constantly challenging yourself to do better each day.

Also on bodyweight exercises | ‘Really want to work on my upper body strength’: Mira Kapoor resumes bodyweight exercises

As such, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who often shares snippets of her workouts, asked fans to take up the ‘level up’ challenge and ‘feel the burn’ with this bodyweight exercise, courtesy of her trainer Junaid Shaikh.

In a video, the Family Man 2 actor could be seen acing the kneeling jump squats challenge in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

“Kickstart your 2022 with this no equipment ‘level-up’ challenge and feel the burn. When my trainer @junaid.shaikh88 challenges me.. I challenge you! Let’s do it #levelupchallenge” she wrote on her Instagram post.

The squat challenge is known to benefit the upper legs, calves, gluteals, quadriceps, and hamstrings as well as spinal erectors. As a slow fat burning exercise, it also helps increase metabolism up to 48 hours after the exercise, which means it burns more calories in a short period of time.

Also on calisthenics | Want a ripped physique? Take fitness inspiration from Harbhajan Singh

If you are looking to do a challenging cardio exercise this should be your pick. “It vastly improves your cardiovascular performance as well as balance. For added difficulty, kettlebells and dumbbells can be incorporated. This exercise has a tremendous impact on your general fitness level as multiple muscles are getting worked, thus helping you burn more calories,” said Pranit Shilimkar, health and fitness entrepreneur, digital content creator and founder, Fitnesstalks.

How to do?

*Kneel down on a yoga mat with the knees shoulder width apart, and hands by your sides.

*Inhale.

*Exhale and swing your arms backwards while you bend at the hip. In one fast motion, make sure to swing your arm forward to help propel your body upward while extending your hips.

*During the movement, quickly pull the legs and feet underneath you to land on your feet with your arms in front of your body.

*Inhale as you return to the starting position.

*Repeat 10 repetitions or the specified number.

Contraindications:

*Kneeling to jump squats are all about the correct form and technique. Improper execution can lead to ligament or joint injuries.

Also on fitness | Soha Ali Khan makes ‘no excuses’ as she sets massive fitness goals

Follow these steps from Shilimkar to avoid injuries and get the best out of the efforts you’ve invested

*Do not raise your heel when you land, your toes shouldn’t point inward. Enough distance between your legs can aid you in correct execution.

*Do not bend forward as you can lose your balance.

*Do not attempt this exercise if your flexibility is compromised. The same goes for strained or compromised hamstrings or calves.

*Focus and improve normal squats before attempting this explosive workout.

Why should you opt for bodyweight exercises?

Bodyweight exercises that can be done sans equipment can help lose weight and body fat, reduce injury risk, improve mobility and ease of movement. “Along with being convenient and cost-effective, bodyweight exercises are great for improving your mind-muscle coordination, cardiovascular performance, and also balance and flexibility,” said Shilimkar .

Push-ups, squats, planks, and jumping exercises are some of the best bodyweight or calisthenics workouts for beginners. “They’re a great way of incorporating exercises regardless of the individual’s fitness levels and can be spiced up by including activities like yoga and rock climbing,” added Shilimkar.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!