Samantha Ruth Prabhu aces weight lifting like a pro: ‘100 kgs, I see you’

Heavy weightlifting is no joke. It requires immense patience, determination, and strength to lift weights in the correct form. But looks like actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has achieved the feat as she recently shared a glimpse of herself lifting 90 kg like a true champ.

The Family Man 2 actor, who loves to challenge herself, also revealed that the aim is to lift 100 kg!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a glimpse into her recent fitness outing! (Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories) Samantha Ruth Prabhu gave a glimpse into her recent fitness outing! (Source: Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram Stories)

“100 kgs, I see you. 90 today, 10 more to go,” she said in a post on Instagram Stories.

“Form over load. Slowly, we getting better,” her trainer Junaid Shaikh also lauded her efforts, in a post on his Instagram Stories.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trainer lauded her efforts (Source: Junaid Shaikh/Instagram Stories) Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s trainer lauded her efforts (Source: Junaid Shaikh/Instagram Stories)

The actor has previously shared her progress with weight training. Check them out below:

Here’s why you need to take it slow but steady when training with weights. “Lightweights are good, you can initially build some strength, but light weights with more reps will help you with muscular endurance. Muscular strength will come with lifting heavy, progressive overload,” said fitness trainer Shwetambari Shetty in a post on Instagram.

She then went on to list some benefits. These include:

Natural female hormones such as estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone go hand-in-hand with strength training. Weight lifting is the best way to boost testosterone, especially in women over 45.

Women are especially susceptible to losing bone density and strength as they get older. So, weight training helps improve bone strength.

“Lifting heavy weights makes the body more insulin sensitive (means that the body is better able to utilise sugars and carbohydrates for fuel),” she added.

According to Shetty, lifting heavy also helps elevate one’s metabolism. Lifting causes an increase in the body’s resting metabolic rate — the rate at which it burns calories when you’re doing nothing—for hours after the workout which helps better fat burn.

“Lift heavy and lift often,” she recommended.

However, just like any other physical endurance activity, it is important to gradually progress under expert supervision to avoid injuries.

