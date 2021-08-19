Watch: Samantha Akkineni shares workout routine, from squats to Romanian deadlift

Samantha Akkineni has proved her passion for fitness once again. The actor, who is back to working out in the gym, recently shared her Thursday workout routine on social media.

In a video she posted on Instagram, the 34-year-old is seen doing a range of exercises with weights. “Switch it up. My Thursday routine…,” she captioned it. Watch the video:

The video begins with Samantha doing barbell front squats with weights. According to verywellfit.com, this workout puts less pressure on the spine than a traditional squat as it shifts the weight to the quadriceps and glutes.

The actor is then seen doing barbell hip thrusts, which build strength in the glutes, better than any other lower-body workout.

The next exercise is known as Romanian deadlift, which strengthens the hips, joints and muscles, according to barbend.com. It targets the hamstrings and the glutes and helps increase muscle mass.

The fitness enthusiast then goes on to do repetitions of split squats with dumbbells, followed by heel raises.

Beginners should try these workouts under supervision.

Which of these exercises have you included in your workout routine?