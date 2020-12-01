Samantha Akkineni pulls off barbell front squat; can you?

Samantha Akkineni doing barbell front squat. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Samantha Akkineni believes in healthy living, whether it is her clean eating habits, growing organic foods, or even her fitness regime.

Setting goals for us once again, the actor shared a picture on Instagram of her working out. Take a look:

In the picture, the 33-year-old fitness enthusiast is seen doing barbell front squat, an advanced form of workout. The exercise puts less pressure on the spine as compared to a traditional squat where the barbell is placed on the upper back, according to verywellfit.com. Besides, moving the weight to the front of the body shifts the load onto the quadriceps and glutes, away from the hamstrings. It strengthens the core and builds the upper back.

How to do barbell front squat

* Step up to the rack on which the bar is placed and rest it on the upper chest. The bar should be close to your neck but should not touch it.

* Place fingers of both hands around the bar so that the elbows lift forward, up and away from the body. The hands should be placed shoulder-width apart. Try to get your elbows up to the bar height throughout the move.

* Unrack the bar and step back, away from the rack. Place your feet a bit wider with your toes pointed out slightly.

* Begin to lower the body with a deep squat. At the lowest position, the hamstrings will nearly touch the back of the calves, Keep the elbows lifted at bar height as much as possible and your chest upright to prevent the bar from rolling forward.

* Now reverse the squat in a slow and controlled manner with the hips and knees extending simultaneously. Continue lifting the body till you reach the starting position.

Beginners should attempt this exercise under the supervision of a fitness expert.

