Samantha Akkineni balances body on her palms in a yoga pose; check it out

Samantha Akkineni doing Bakasana, a balancing yoga pose.

Samantha Akkineni is setting some major fitness goals. The actor recently revealed how she loves doing yoga, especially couples yoga with husband Naga Chaitanya Akkineni.

The actor took to Instagram to post a picture of her performing a complex balancing yoga pose, proving her strength. Take a look:

In the picture, Samantha is seen doing the Bakasana or Crow or Crane pose. This yoga pose, where the body is balanced on the palms, stretches the upper back and strengthens arms, wrists and abdominal muscles. It opens the groins and tones the abdominal organs, according to yogajournal.com. It improves balance and enhances control over the body.

How to do Bakasana

While the yoga pose looks like it is all about arm strength, it also helps you learn where your centre of gravity is and how to balance your weight.

Here’s how to do the asana:

* Begin by standing in the Mountain pose or Tadasana.

* Now bend your knees slightly and bring your palms flat on the floor, shoulder-width apart. Keep them about a foot in front of your feet and spread the fingers wide.

* Bend your elbows straight back. Come up onto the balls of your feet and open your knees so that they line up with your upper arms.

* Now place the knees on the back of your upper arms. Bring your weight forward into your hands. Lift your head as you go.

* Come up onto your tiptoes. Lift one foot off the floor followed by the other.

* Engage the inner thighs for support while keeping the knees on the arms. Hug your feet toward your buttocks.

* As you do this, focus on the feeling of the body lifting. Do not sink into the pose or it can put pressure into the shoulders.

* To return to the starting position, exhale and transfer your weight back until your feet comes back to the floor.

Consult a doctor before doing this yoga pose under an expert’s supervision.

