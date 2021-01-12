Samantha Akkineni attempts ‘animal flow’ in latest video; know about the workout

Would you want to try? (Source: Samantha Akkineni/Instagram)

It is no secret that Samantha Akkineni swears by sustainable living — we have got numerous examples of it in the past, from workout routine to diet.

And now, The Family Man actor has gone a step ahead to pursue a new, healthy hobby in the new year or what is known as ‘animal flow’. Take a look at the video the actor posted on Instagram.

“New year…New hobby…Let’s dance!” the fitness enthusiast captioned the video.

Wondering what animal flow is? It is a type of workout that includes a range of movements and combinations that are grouped into six components, according to animalflow.com. These include wrist mobilisation, activation, form specific stretches, travelling forms, switches and transitions, and flows.

Animal flow is known to have been created by Mike Fitch as a trademarked bodyweight program, centered largely around ground-based work. It emulates animal-style movements to improve core strength and stability, joint strength, and body awareness, according to besthealthmag.ca. It further improves mobility, coordination, and flexibility.

It is recommended for beginners to attempt this under the supervision of a trainer.

Would you like to try this?

