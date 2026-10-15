Salman Khan on his physique at 60: ‘A lot of hard work, sacrifices’

Salman Khan revealed the secret behind his physique on the first episode of Koffee With Karan‘s latest season. “A lot of hard work. It has taken a lot of sacrifices. Har achhi cheez ko thoda sa bada liya aur buri cheez ko thoda sa kam kar diya hai (I have enhanced each good thing and reduced the bad ones). For people who have been die-hard fans of the shirtless me…there was a phase in my life…because of a lot of injuries…it was unfair on them (fans)…no matter how old you are…it’s unfair on them to see me like that…wrist was broken, had hernia, shoulder messed up, and all of this came in after Sultan (film). I had knee issues…back and aneurysm…but that is not any justification for how I was looking then,” he told Karan Johar.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The Sikandar actor added, “So, there is that thing that I shouldn’t have let go no matter what my struggle is…my own physicality. Because a lot of people get inspired by me…the older generation, the younger generation. When people see me like this at the age of 60…they get inspired…and then I see people who are 10 times fitter than I am…so I get inspired by them…and I go to the gym.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Rather than attributing his physique to a secret diet or a magic workout, he highlighted the importance of making better choices consistently, consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal pointed out.

“Fitness is not always about pushing harder; it is also about understanding your body, adapting to limitations and continuing to work towards better health. The goal is not necessarily to compete with others but to become a healthier version of yourself,” Goyal shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

His approach offers a valuable lesson for anyone looking to improve their health: make more room for healthy habits and gradually reduce the ones that hold you back. “Eating balanced meals, getting adequate sleep, exercising regularly and allowing sufficient recovery can all contribute to long-term well-being. For people living with injuries or health conditions, exercise should be adapted to their abilities and medical advice,” said Goyal.

Ultimately, Salman Khan’s fitness philosophy reminds us that maintaining a healthy body requires commitment, patience, and sacrifice. “You do not need to change everything overnight; you need to make better choices, stay consistent and keep moving forward. At any age, the best investment you can make is in your health,” shared Goyal.

Story continues below this ad

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.